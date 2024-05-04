Predictably Unpredictable

Good luck if you’re tasked with making odds on where Nate Thrasher will end up on any given night. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has been all over the results this season. He’s taken a win in San Diego, crashed out for the night in his heat race in Glendale, and has been everywhere in between. In Denver he could go out and lead every lap, or he could finish outside the top ten, and neither would be surprising. -Hansel

Last Chance

Okay, so technically Jo Shimoda has two chances left to get his first win of 2024 out of the way, but it’s going to be a lot easier in Denver than it will be a week later in Salt Lake City when he has to compete against the best riders of the 250SX East Region in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. Shimoda’s second half of the season has been stronger than the first—he’s been on the podium the last four races in a row and was runner-up at the last two. Can he take center stage in Denver? -Hansel

Last Chance X2

Phil Nicoletti, the grumpiest athlete in all of professional sports, recently announced he’d be retiring at the end of the year. That means this Saturday in Denver is the last chance (no way he podiums in the showdown, let’s be real) he’ll ever have to get on the podium in supercross. It’d be a longshot, he’d have to finish ahead of some seriously talented riders, but it’s not impossible. Can the curmudgeon of supercross notch a career best in Denver? -Hansel