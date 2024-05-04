Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: Denver

10 Things To Watch Denver

May 4, 2024 9:30am

Predictably Unpredictable

Good luck if you’re tasked with making odds on where Nate Thrasher will end up on any given night. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has been all over the results this season. He’s taken a win in San Diego, crashed out for the night in his heat race in Glendale, and has been everywhere in between. In Denver he could go out and lead every lap, or he could finish outside the top ten, and neither would be surprising. -Hansel

Last Chance

Okay, so technically Jo Shimoda has two chances left to get his first win of 2024 out of the way, but it’s going to be a lot easier in Denver than it will be a week later in Salt Lake City when he has to compete against the best riders of the 250SX East Region in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. Shimoda’s second half of the season has been stronger than the first—he’s been on the podium the last four races in a row and was runner-up at the last two. Can he take center stage in Denver? -Hansel

Last Chance X2

Phil Nicoletti, the grumpiest athlete in all of professional sports, recently announced he’d be retiring at the end of the year. That means this Saturday in Denver is the last chance (no way he podiums in the showdown, let’s be real) he’ll ever have to get on the podium in supercross. It’d be a longshot, he’d have to finish ahead of some seriously talented riders, but it’s not impossible. Can the curmudgeon of supercross notch a career best in Denver? -Hansel

Phil Nicoletti
Phil Nicoletti Align Media

Pivotal Points and Penultimate Pressure

The situation at the top of the points in the 250SX West Region is extremely tight—RJ Hampshire leads Levi Kitchen by two points with two rounds remaining, making Denver a crucial night for both of them. Kitchen, who crashed hard in Nashville and gave up a ton of points by finishing 14th, can’t afford to let Hampshire pad that lead heading into the final round. Compounding matters is that the final race of the series is the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown, which will add a degree of unpredictability to an already pressure-filled night. Who will come out of the penultimate (you knew you were going to here that word somewhere this week) round with better field position? -Hansel

The Scene of the Crime

Eli Tomac is a huge fan favorite these days, but nobody loves him like the crowd in Denver. They go absolutely crazy for him in Empower Field at Mile High every year! And, after he ruptured his Achilles tendon there last year, you can bet the fans are going to have some extra energy, and decibels, this Saturday. Will it be enough to help propel him to his second win of the season? -Hansel

Eli Tomac will be returning to where he injured his Achilles tendon last May. Will the #3 get his second win of 2024 in front of his home crowd?
Eli Tomac will be returning to where he injured his Achilles tendon last May. Will the #3 get his second win of 2024 in front of his home crowd? Align Media

Quick Swing

When Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence were tied for the championship lead all we could talk about was how quickly things changed for Lawrence, who was up by 21 points just a few races prior. Well, that was only two races ago and suddenly he’s back up by 12 points over Webb with just two rounds remaining. If Webb wants to have a fighting chance in Salt Lake City, he’s going to have to win in Denver, and hope Lawrence has some bad luck. -Hansel

Time to Eat

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in this sport, but they don’t come without benefit. When the field is thinner, like it always seems to be this time of year, it allows for privateers to compete for higher spots and more money and makes it possible for guys on the bubble to make it into the main event. Kevin Moranz, Anthony Bourdon, and Devin Simonson, for example, all put it in the 450SX main in Philadelphia. Who will rise to the occasion in Denver? -Hansel 

  • Supercross

    Denver

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 4 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 4 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 4 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 4 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 5 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      May 6 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Denver Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Mile High

Jason Anderson has turned things around, going 4-4-3 the last three weekends. He also rides better on more dry, hard packed dirt, since he grew up just south of Denver in New Mexico (which is relatively close in the world of dirt bikes). We know he rides good there since he took home the win in the Mile High City two years ago, will we see him on the box again this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore

Matter Of Time

Justin Cooper has had a solid rookie season; he only has two results outside of the top ten (not counting San Francisco where he failed to qualify in the mud). But considering how fast he is in qualifying, it is just a matter of time before he turns his season best finish, a fifth in Birmingham, into a podium. Question is, does he still have time to do it this season, or will it be 2025? -Whitmore

Layout

Interesting track design this weekend in Denver, where the track crosses over the start straight four different times. With all of those switchbacks, will it create opportunity for passing? Or will it turn into a follow the leader situation? We will have to see how the lines develop but there might be some opportunity for some block passes. -Whitmore

  • Denver SX layout.
    Denver SX layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • Denver SX layout.
    Denver SX layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • Denver SX layout.
    Denver SX layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • Denver SX layout.
    Denver SX layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • Denver SX layout.
    Denver SX layout. Feld Motor Sports
Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now