Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Privateer Challenge at 3 pm Mountain Time

May 3, 2024 3:40pm | by:

It's time for insanity in Denver for the 2024 PulpMX LCQ Challenge Presented by Yamaha. The field is stacked this year with an entirely new race format that should create quite an exciting second moto. Tune in as Denny Stephenson, Cade Clason, and Kyle Chisholm take us through the race action today at 3 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (that should equate to 5 p.m. East and 2 p.m. Pacific).

Here's everything you need to know about the race which takes a giant pot of money created by fans and lets the privateer animals who don't always make the main events fight over the cash. Plus this year the event runs in a two-moto format with an inverted, staggered start for the second moto. PulpMX impresario Steve Matthes is going to make these guys perform for the money!

Want to donate? Here's your chance to win a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F and other great prizes, and all the raffle money goes straight to the privateers that race today. There's still time to enter, Steve won't cut off raffle entries for a few more days so make that pot as big as you can and stuff some cash in the riders' pockets.

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now