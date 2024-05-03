Watch: Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Privateer Challenge at 3 pm Mountain Time

It's time for insanity in Denver for the 2024 PulpMX LCQ Challenge Presented by Yamaha. The field is stacked this year with an entirely new race format that should create quite an exciting second moto. Tune in as Denny Stephenson, Cade Clason, and Kyle Chisholm take us through the race action today at 3 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (that should equate to 5 p.m. East and 2 p.m. Pacific).

Here's everything you need to know about the race which takes a giant pot of money created by fans and lets the privateer animals who don't always make the main events fight over the cash. Plus this year the event runs in a two-moto format with an inverted, staggered start for the second moto. PulpMX impresario Steve Matthes is going to make these guys perform for the money!

Want to donate? Here's your chance to win a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F and other great prizes, and all the raffle money goes straight to the privateers that race today. There's still time to enter, Steve won't cut off raffle entries for a few more days so make that pot as big as you can and stuff some cash in the riders' pockets.