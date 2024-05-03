Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Hoosier Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

May 3, 2024 9:15am | by:

Video: RacerTV 

The fifth round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took his second consecutive race win and he closed Johnny Girroir's championship down to ten points. Girroir finished second but received a one-position penalty for refueling out of his designated pit area as 2023 Grand National Champion Craig Delong (Husqvarna) finished third. 

XC2 rider AnGus Riordan (KTM) claimed the overall win over his teammate Grant Davis and third-place Liam Draper (Yamaha).

Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) claimed the XCW GNCC race win over Shelby Turner (GasGas) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Hoosier GNCC.

Hoosier Bullet GNCC Results

GNCC

Hoosier - Overall Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:00:24.179 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:02:41.433 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 03:02:42.617 Southwick, MA United States KTM
4 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 03:03:25.898 Cookeville, TN United States GasGas
5 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:03:45.010 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - XC2 Pro Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:05:39.557 Australia Australia KTM
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:06:11.453 Meshoppen, PA KTM
3 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:07:04.130 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
4 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:10:12.598 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:11:34.339 Landrum, SC United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:20:03.650 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2 Dustin S Simpson Dustin S Simpson 03:00:45.677 Oakboro, NC United States Yamaha
3 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:01:55.598 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:02:34.338 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:11:45.619 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - WXC Race

April 27, 2024
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:05:40.998 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:07:55.290 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
3 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 02:09:23.455 Terre Haute, IN United States Sherco
4 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:15:21.977 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
5 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis 02:15:52.375 Clayton, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 152
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 142
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 109
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 93
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 76
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 156
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 147
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 112
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 84
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 157
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 144
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 106
4Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 93
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 158
2Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 132
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 129
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 122
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 97
Full Standings
Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now