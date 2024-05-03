Two, and soon to be one. That's the number of races remaining in "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti's professional supercross career, and judging by his answers in this week's UnPhiltered, it appears as though racing's most relentless slinger of Filth is starting to take a moment to crack a miniscule smile as he takes it all in. Either that or he's just happy that soon he wont' ever have to blitz whoops ever again.
Not that it matters. Phil is still in for the rest of the season so all the graduation from Monster Energy Supercross does it open the door for 30 minute sand track motos in South Carolina in the summer. Enjoy!
Oh, and here are Phil's answers to your questions this week. Phil@racerxonline.com if you have some more for him.
Phil,
I read the news today, about a lucky man that made the grade. Phil, riders like you (and Troll) are the reason for my personal renaissance in following, riding, and loving motocross again. You are one of the only successful pro riders that the common racers/riders can relate to. Your struggle was real, your tenacity is unmatched. And, your honesty and vulnerability are without compare! In a very blunt (and Phil) kind of way, you gave us an insight into the unending insecurity of a working class MX professional like no other rider, ever! I mean it, you are a prize and I hope you understand the importance of your legacy. I will be at Millville this summer and I hope to shake your hand and thank you for the last 18 years. Of course, I will only be expecting a sincere **ck you!
I guess I need a question. Do you feel like a “lucky man that made the grade?”
Thank you!
-Jim
Jim,
I’m not familiar with the phrase “lucky man that made the grade.” Anything that has to do with making or passing grades gives me PTSD from school.. But I do appreciate the words. I can’t say I’ve truly enjoyed every bit of this ride because that would be lie. This sport takes it out of you. It really does, from dealing with teams, to people, to injuries. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of really good things have come my way and I’m very, very fortunate for every ounce of it. Motocross and supercross are like nothing else in this world. It’s mind boggling. Even at my level to be a five-to-tenth consistently is mental. Then I look at Coop/Jett/Eli/Kenny and I’m like “You guys are super human.” But to say I succeeded, for myself, yes. Especially how my first four years as a “professional” went. Not many will go the route of Alex Martin, Weston Peick, or myself, so it’s cool. But you always wish you could have won and made more money. But for what it was, it was pretty damn good.
-Phil
Hey Phil,
I wanted to say thanks for the years of racing and dicing it out. You should feel like a king walking out into his next reign (of terror). I am sure there will be plenty of “ball rubbing” going on from your many fans, so I just want to say one thing—it’s damn hard to put a finger on just exactly how much ass you kick! Thanks for being you. I have never met you and if I do, I surely hope it isn’t under the conditions it may require to meet your Racer X blog predecessor. “Hey! There’s Ping. Too bad my house is burning down.” Because he became a fireman.
Anyway, just pumped for you. Ride it out brotherman!
-CMD
CMD,
I appreciate it, mate. But a change to ball rubbing might be better than the kick in the nuts I’m used too. But I appreciate the support! Make sure you say hi when you get the chance. I don’t know what sort of conditions would even need to be in place, just say hi.
-Phil
Phil,
Thanks for ALL you've done for the sport. You were like a fine wine (and whined) but you got better with age! You raced hard (minus a few effing triples), were truthful and honest, and "the bird or an eff" were your trademark! So, what do you want to do next? You're way too popular to fade away.
Thanks,
-Seth
Seth,
I will still be around the sport. I’m looking forward to it. I’ve just hit my limit to be at the “elite level,” I guess you can say. The effort to be competitive and battle with the kids in 250SX and soon to be racing the top 450MX guys again in outdoors hurts. But I appreciate people accepting my personality for what it is. I know it’s not the normal cookie cutter bullshit. Some people don’t agree with it but that’s okay too. People don’t need to like me, and I certainly don’t care, haha. I’ll be staying with some companies that have supported me for many years, so I’m looking forward to that and seeing moto on the other side without all the risk. I’ll still be racing and riding, just at places I want to go.
-Phil