Matthes gets a grief from some critics of his assorted work in the media (we all do, nowadays) but this is a case where he wanted to do something to give back to the people who deserve it the most, and that’s the privateers that struggle from week to week. He finds sponsors for the races, raffles off a Yamaha, and promotes the privateers all along the way. Yes, I have to say our sport is lucky to have people like Steve Matthes. And speaking of…

LCQ RACE (Matthes)

As you read this the Yamaha LCQ race will be happening in Denver, thank you for the support for this and we're keeping the raffle open until Monday night where we will do the draw on Pulpmx Show with Weege and Justin Brayton co-hosting. So you can keep buying tickets to maybe win the 2024 YZ450F

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Two rounds to go, two championships are in play this weekend. For the 250s, it's all-out war. A two-point gap is all that separates RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen. There is no strategy needed here. You just leave it all on the track inside Empower Field. These two battled it out a year ago at this venue with RJ taking the win but it's obvious Levi is racing at a higher level than he was a year ago. RJ has momentum on his side, though, and a breath of life from the Nashville chaos. It's a perfect setup for the final two rounds, the best two riders fighting over a title they both lay claim to.

The 450 dynamic is a bit different. Philly gave Jett Lawrence a bit of breathing room in his battle against the stubborn Cooper Webb. Twelve points can feel like a lot or like nothing at all depending on your perspective. After the Philly win and Webb struggle, it feels like a big gap. Had Webb won Philly and closed the gap down from a bigger number down to twelve, it would feel different. Funny how that works.

For Jett, he has the benefit of attacking the situation with tact. If he gets the holeshot and is able to pull away, all the better. If not, he can methodically move forward as he has had to do at different times this season. Ideally, he would leave Denver with a double digit lead which would really allow for a deep breath headed to Utah. The race will dictate the level of urgency that Jett needs to employ. If he can race with low risk (good start, no crashes), he can take things as they come. That's a big coup and what he earned in Nashville and Philly.

For Webb, he's more in the same boat as the 250 guys. He has to just empty the tanks and see what shakes out. He knows his only real chance is to win these next two and hope things go his way. He is in a position of needing to force the issue where Jett can simply play the hand dealt to him. Starts will be critical for Webb and if he can get some help from his teammate Eli Tomac, all the better. He's pulled points leads down to zero before and will be asked to again. There is simply no more time to waste. The ask is simple. Win and win now. Jett has opened the door for Webb more than once this season so it could happen again. Webb has to put his best stuff out there to make sure he capitalizes on any opportunity. We are down to the nitty gritty now. Let's see whatcha got, Coop.