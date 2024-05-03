Eli Tomac's comeback season from a torn Achilles tendon suffered last season is far from done. While there were some expectations that Tomac might only race the Monster Energy Supercross portion of the season, Yamaha has confirmed today that Eli, 31, will race the entire AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well as the three SMX Championship rounds in September.

Tomac last raced Pro Motocross in 2022 and won the 450 National Championship, the fourth such title in his career.

Yamaha's full press release is below.

Tomac to Make 2024 Pro Motocross Title Run

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac to race the outdoor season and the entire 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series

May 3, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Eli Tomac will line up for the upcoming Pro Motocross season and race the entire 2024 SuperMotocross World Series. The two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX and four-time Pro Motocross 450MX Champion is excited to build off of a strong supercross season to make a run at his fifth premier class title outdoors.

This year marks Tomac’s third year with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, where he has been enjoying a successful tenure. In addition to securing the 2022 450SX and 450MX Championships, he was Captain of the victorious Team USA at the Motocross of Nations that year. Although he was sidelined last year for the Pro Motocross Championship with an Achilles injury sustained at the penultimate round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he has amassed an impressive tally of wins in both series with the team – 15 in supercross and 14 in motocross. The victories have not only bolstered his position as the winningest rider currently racing, but also his legacy in the sport. Tomac holds the runner-up spot on the all-time premier-class win list in supercross with 52 wins, as well as the title of winningest rider at Daytona Supercross with seven victories at the iconic venue.