Is it the rider or the bike? Professional test rider Kris Keefer battles internet rabble rouser Steve Matthes...but on different bikes! Steve rides his 2024 Yamaha YZ450F versus Keefer on a 2024 YZ125, a 1990 YZ125, and a 2024 YZ85! Can the faster rider on a slower bike beat the slower rider on a faster bike? Let's see!

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby