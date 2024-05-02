Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow went out at Anaheim 1 with an ankle injury and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for the final two.

Ken Roczen – Leg, Foot | Out

Roczen went down in Nashville due to a shock malfunction and broke his tib plateau, foot, and toe. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.

John Short – Banged Up | In

Short, who’s been out since crashing big in Indianapolis, will make his return to racing this weekend in Denver.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | TBD

Tanti has missed multiple races with a thumb injury. Several races ago we were told there was a chance he might be back for Denver, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for Denver.

250SX West Region

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley hasn’t raced supercross this season due to a broken arm sustained before the season. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.

Levi Kitchen – Banged Up | In

Kitchen had a big crash in Nashville and went to the hospital afterward as a precaution. He’s in for Denver.