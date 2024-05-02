Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Denver

Injury Report Denver

May 2, 2024 1:30pm
by:

The 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Denver, Colorado. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is preparing for AMA Pro Motocross Championship after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow went out at Anaheim 1 with an ankle injury and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for the final two.

Ken Roczen – Leg, Foot | Out

Roczen went down in Nashville due to a shock malfunction and broke his tib plateau, foot, and toe. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.

John Short – Banged Up | In

Short, who’s been out since crashing big in Indianapolis, will make his return to racing this weekend in Denver.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | TBD

Tanti has missed multiple races with a thumb injury. Several races ago we were told there was a chance he might be back for Denver, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for Denver.

250SX West Region

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley hasn’t raced supercross this season due to a broken arm sustained before the season. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.

Levi Kitchen – Banged Up | In

Kitchen had a big crash in Nashville and went to the hospital afterward as a precaution. He’s in for Denver.

Levi Kitchen will line up in an attempt to regain the red plate after a disastrous night in Nashville.
Levi Kitchen will line up in an attempt to regain the red plate after a disastrous night in Nashville. Align Media

Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out

Marchbanks broke his thumb in a crash in Nashville and is out for the rest of supercross.

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out

Mosiman was landed on in St. Louis. He’s okay, but the team has opted to sit him out for the remainder of supercross in an effort to be 100 percent ready for motocross.

Luke Neese – Pelvis | Out

Neese crashed while practicing recently and broke his pelvis. He won’t be returning for any supercross.

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland is out with a dislocated hip suffered early this year while practicing. Initially he was expected back sooner, but his recovery has proved difficult.

Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out

Walsh is out for the season with a leg injury.

250SX East Region

The 250SX East Region resumes May 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Guillem Farres – Femur

Farres is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken femur.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula

Forkner is recovering after a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm

Harriman had a big one in Daytona, in which he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.

Derek Leatherman – Leg

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm

Lopes is out for supercross and working on overcoming a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion

Martin is out for supercross due to a concussion sustained in Detroit. He initially came back to racing, only to learn he wasn’t ready yet.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder

McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’ll sit the remainder of the supercross season out but hopes to return for Pro Motocross.

Cameron McAdoo's title run unfortunately came to an end in Nashville.
Cameron McAdoo's title run unfortunately came to an end in Nashville. Align Media

Cullin Park – Wrist

Park will return to racing for Pro motocross following a wrist dislocation in Detroit.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder

Reynolds will miss the rest of supercross after having surgery to repair an injured shoulder.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist

Schwartz will not return for any supercross races this season due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now