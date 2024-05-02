On Saturday, the 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Denver SX round will be the ninth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Denver Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Denver Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season five round MXGP of Portugal takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the round six Powerline Park GNCC on May 11 and 12.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of PortugalEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, May 5
2024 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|311
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|299
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|270
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|268
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|244
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|166
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|164
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|148
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|138
|5
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|219
|2
|Tim Gajser
|206
|3
|Romain Febvre
|174
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|164
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|142
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|213
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|187
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|148
|4
|Lucas Coenen
|147
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|139
Denver Supercross
Denver Supercross Injury Report
Denver Supercross provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|20
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Empower Field at Mile High
Address: 1701 Bryant St
Denver, CO 80204
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (MDT) Saturday 10:00am 10:00am 250SX Group C Free Practice 10:10am 10:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice 10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice 10:30am 10:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice 10:40am 10:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice 10:50am 10:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice 10:58am 10:58am Track Maintenance 11:05am 11:05am 250SX Group C Qualifying 11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group B Qualifying 11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group A Qualifying 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 12:30pm 12:30pm KTM Junior Free Practice 1 12:45pm 12:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:55pm 12:55pm Track Maintenance 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2:45pm 2:45pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2 3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:10pm 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:20pm 3:20pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm 4:30pm Opening Ceremonies 5:06pm 5:06pm 250SX Heat 1 5:20pm 5:20pm 250SX Heat 2 5:34pm 5:34pm 450SX Heat 1 5:48pm 5:48pm 450SX Heat 2 6:02pm 6:02pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes) 6:08pm 6:08pm Track Maintenance 6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 6:32pm 6:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 6:39pm 6:39pm Intermission 6:45pm 6:45pm 250SX Sighting Lap 6:50pm 6:50pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:07pm 7:07pm 250SX Victory Circle 7:17pm 7:17pm Track Maintenance 7:22pm 7:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap 7:27pm 7:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:50pm 7:50pm 450SX Victory Circle