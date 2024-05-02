Indiana’s Ironman Raceway would play host to round six of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season with the spring event dubbed the Hoosier GNCC. While the season finale Ironman GNCC stands out as the biggest event of the entire series, the spring Hoosier event has become popular in its own way as it feels a bit more like the typical GNCC weekend with a racecourse fairly different than the Ironman. Here are a few things of note from the weekend.

Baylor Goes Back-To-Back

When Steward Baylor Jr. snagged his first win of the 2024 season at the previous round in Tennessee, many were wondering if the championship contender could start a roll to make up points on Johnny Girroir. Reportedly, Girroir was a smidge under the weather coming into the Tennessee event and this left him fighting through for a third-place finish. When the Hoosier kicked off, Girroir wasted no time finding his way to the front of the pack, grabbing the early lead and even building up nearly a 30-second lead on the second lap.

Steward Baylor started out deeper in the pack, coming from eighth place on lap one to pull up to second place on lap three but still around 22-seconds down on Girroir. Baylor’s team used a reverse pit strategy to their advantage, pitting on opposite laps from the rest of the lead pack. While this would temporarily drop him to third place on the fourth lap, it would later pay off as he was able to make up the 20-second lead Girroir had on lap five to take over the lead.

While all of this was going on, defending champion Craig Delong was also able to work his way from fifth place on the opening laps, and into podium contention. Delong experienced a string of bad luck through the opening rounds but has been on a bit of a rebound lately, and the Hoosier proved to be his best event of the season thus far and can ultimately prove to be a confidence boost in the coming rounds.