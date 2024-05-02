Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Full Schedule

Benny Bloss Out for Final Two Supercross Rounds After Practice Crash

May 2, 2024 4:05pm | by:
Benny Bloss Out for Final Two Supercross Rounds After Practice Crash

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Benny Bloss to Miss Remainder of SX Season due to Injury

During a practice session this week, Liqui Moly Factory Beta Supercross rider Benny Bloss sustained a fracture to his arm and collarbone, which will see him miss the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season.

Bloss was putting in practice laps in preparation for this weekend's Supercross round when the incident occurred. This setback comes after a series of quality riding and good results from Bloss. His focus now is to recover and go through the rehabilitation process to come back even stronger.

Supercross Team Manager Carlen Gardner:

"I am super super bummed for Benny. He has had a fantastic season representing the new 450 RX and we are in such a good spot with him and the bike. This sport likes to test your mental strength every day and all we can take from this situation is that we know the level Benny can get back to and better when he heals up. He will undergo needed surgery and begin the road to recovery. He will be supporting his teammate Colt over the next two rounds as we are still in full swing to better ourselves each weekend."

