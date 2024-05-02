The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Benny Bloss to Miss Remainder of SX Season due to Injury

During a practice session this week, Liqui Moly Factory Beta Supercross rider Benny Bloss sustained a fracture to his arm and collarbone, which will see him miss the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season.

Bloss was putting in practice laps in preparation for this weekend's Supercross round when the incident occurred. This setback comes after a series of quality riding and good results from Bloss. His focus now is to recover and go through the rehabilitation process to come back even stronger.

Supercross Team Manager Carlen Gardner: