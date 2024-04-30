Pierce Brown Moved from 14th to 17th in Updated Philadelphia SX Results

The Philadelphia Supercross provided many storylines throughout race day. Late in the 250SX main event, Pierce Brown was in third place behind Max Anstie and Tom Vialle in his best ride of the season when he got cross-rutted up the face of the finish line jump. He went from the far right of the face of the jump and had to eject off his MC 250F before coming down on the far left side of the landing, in between that section and the whoops. His #39 went cartwheeling into the whoops section but luckily missed hitting any riders coming the opposite direction.

Watch Brown’s crash at the 1:50 mark in the highlights video below.