Pierce Brown Moved from 14th to 17th in Updated Philadelphia SX Results
The Philadelphia Supercross provided many storylines throughout race day. Late in the 250SX main event, Pierce Brown was in third place behind Max Anstie and Tom Vialle in his best ride of the season when he got cross-rutted up the face of the finish line jump. He went from the far right of the face of the jump and had to eject off his MC 250F before coming down on the far left side of the landing, in between that section and the whoops. His #39 went cartwheeling into the whoops section but luckily missed hitting any riders coming the opposite direction.
Watch Brown’s crash at the 1:50 mark in the highlights video below.
However, Brown remounted and with his bike in the whoops, he went through the whoops section, last turn, and finish line jump to take the checkered flag. It was incredible to see he was able to get back on his bike after such a hard crash.
Last night, Vurbmoto posted there was an update to the 250SX main event results. Since Brown technically skipped the entire “lap” he started (although doing so unintentionally), the AMA updated the 250SX main event results on Monday night to show Brown in 17th instead of 14th, completing only 17 laps (race winner Anstie did 18). The updated AMA results had the following note on the session:
“#39 - Rider's 18th lap was incomplete and deemed invalidated”
Below are the updated results and points standings. The adjustment in positions and points now puts Brown in a tie with Coty Schock for third place in the championship.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Anstie
|16:23.982
|18 Laps
|53.607
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Tom Vialle
|16:25.093
|+1.111
|53.326
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:25.713
|+1.731
|53.694
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|16:43.620
|+19.638
|54.284
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Chance Hymas
|16:49.034
|+25.052
|54.484
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Coty Schock
|16:50.145
|+26.163
|54.794
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|
Seth Hammaker
|16:51.655
|+27.673
|53.673
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|16:55.116
|+31.134
|54.044
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|9
|Preston Boespflug
|16:56.384
|+32.402
|55.183
|Battle Ground, WA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|10
|Nick Romano
|16:58.049
|+34.067
|54.920
|Bayside, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
|Gage Linville
|16:59.379
|+35.397
|55.262
|Lake Park, GA
|GasGas MC 250F
|12
|Kyle Peters
|17:00.702
|+36.720
|55.163
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|Henry Miller
|17:03.410
|+39.428
|55.106
|Rochester, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|Hardy Munoz
|17:10.615
|+46.633
|55.701
|Temuco, Chile
|Kawasaki KX250
|15
|Ryder Floyd
|17:12.494
|+48.512
|56.048
|Paris, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|16
|Casey Cochran
|17:15.167
|+51.185
|55.633
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|17
|Pierce Brown
|17:04.405
|17 laps
|54.004
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|16:40.555
|+1:09.554
|55.986
|Ubly, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Marcus Phelps
|16:45.259
|+1:14.258
|57.170
|Cairo, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|Crockett Myers
|17:01.855
|+1:30.854
|57.064
|Navasota, TX
|Husqvarna FC 250
|21
|Vincent Luhovey
|17:06.047
|+1:35.046
|57.371
|Greensburg, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|22
|Bryton Carroll
|17:07.896
|+1:36.895
|57.208
|Vineland, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|158
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|143
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|121
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|121
|5
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
The AMA also sent out a brief press release addressing the issue:
“Philadelphia AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event Scoring Audit
A routine audit on Monday, April 29, of the timing and scoring of the Philadelphia AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event identified a scoring error in the finishing results. The results have been modified to correct the error.”
Brown was one lap away from his fifth career 250SX main event podium in what has been a solid year. He had finished 5-5-5-4-4-4-11, respectively, with the 11th being at the East/West Showdown last weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas posted the following clip of the crash on Instagram:
1 lap to go for a podium. Man that hurts. Dust ourself off and see you in slc we’re not done yet"