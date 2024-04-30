It was a rough start to the season for the Liqui Moly Beta Racing team when neither Benny Bloss, nor John Short (Colt Nichols’ fill in rider) qualified for the Anaheim 1 SX opener. Even though Beta has had some success recently in the off-road world, breaking into the world of Monster Energy AMA Supercross was not going to be an easy task for the Italian brand. Yet, they must be doing something right, as ever since that first awful weekend back in January, Bloss has been slowly building each week.

The turning point for Benny was Daytona, whether they found a new setting, or it could just be that his lanky frame and long legs helped him on the rough and rutted track. Either way he scored a tenth-place finish in Florida. He was then able to avoid the chaos in Nashville and come away with an eighth, his best finish so far this season as the team kept building. This is quite the feat considering the level of competition in the 450SX class this year.

It is obvious he is feeling comfortable on his new bike as he told our Tom Journet after the Philadelphia Supercross:

“I had fun. It was a good day for me, was kind of fast all day, which was nice. I’ve kind of reached a new level of speed that I haven't had in multiple years, which is nice. I really liked the dirt. The track was sick. Shout out to the Dirt Wurx boys, they killed it on the track. Really hard to pass in the main, but overall, it was fun all day.”