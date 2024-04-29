Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 15 (of 17) — Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Anstie
|16:23.982
|18 Laps
|53.607
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Tom Vialle
|16:25.093
|+1.111
|53.326
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:25.713
|+1.731
|53.694
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|16:43.620
|+19.638
|54.284
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Chance Hymas
|16:49.034
|+25.052
|54.484
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Coty Schock
|16:50.145
|+26.163
|54.794
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|
Seth Hammaker
|16:51.655
|+27.673
|53.673
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|16:55.116
|+31.134
|54.044
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|9
|Preston Boespflug
|16:56.384
|+32.402
|55.183
|Battle Ground, WA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|10
|Nick Romano
|16:58.049
|+34.067
|54.920
|Bayside, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21:21.385
|24 Laps
|52.252
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:26.416
|+5.031
|51.795
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:29.008
|+7.623
|52.338
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Cooper Webb
|21:32.884
|+11.499
|52.515
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|21:36.183
|+14.798
|52.688
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Justin Barcia
|21:37.974
|+16.589
|52.475
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:39.139
|+17.754
|53.270
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:51.136
|+29.751
|52.838
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|21:56.454
|+35.069
|53.126
|Avignon, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Justin Cooper
|22:13.132
|+51.747
|54.447
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|158
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|143
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|124
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|121
|5
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|6
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|119
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|106
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|103
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|101
|10
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|87
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|311
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|299
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|270
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|268
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|244
|6
|
Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|223
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|198
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|189
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|182
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|178
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|166
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|164
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|148
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|138
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|106
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|96
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|89
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|88
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|77
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Round 6 (of 13) — Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana
GNCC
Hoosier - Overall RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|03:00:24.179
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Craig Delong
|03:02:41.433
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:02:42.617
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:03:25.898
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:03:45.010
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|6
|Angus Riordan
|03:05:39.557
|Australia
|KTM
|7
|Grant Davis
|03:06:11.453
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|8
|Jason Tino
|03:06:17.638
|Husqvarna
|9
|Trevor Bollinger
|03:06:45.271
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|10
|Evan Smith
|03:06:47.491
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Hoosier - XC2 Pro RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|03:05:39.557
|Australia
|KTM
|2
|Grant Davis
|03:06:11.453
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|3
|Liam Draper
|03:07:04.130
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|03:10:12.598
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Brody Johnson
|03:11:34.339
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|6
|Jason C Lipscomb
|03:18:58.939
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|7
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:19:32.918
|Chile
|Honda
|8
|Layton J Smail
|03:20:22.779
|Covington, WA
|Sherco
|9
|Thad Duvall
|03:20:49.634
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|03:22:55.271
|Myakka City, FL
|Kawasaki
GNCC
Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:20:03.650
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Dustin S Simpson
|03:00:45.677
|Oakboro, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Jhak Walker
|03:01:55.598
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:02:34.338
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:11:45.619
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Joe Schriver
|03:14:20.359
|Turentum, PA
|Yamaha
|7
|Owen Barnes
|00:33:34.719
|Honesdale, PA
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Hoosier - WXC RaceApril 27, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:05:40.998
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|02:07:55.290
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|02:09:23.455
|Terre Haute, IN
|Sherco
|4
|Korie Steede
|02:15:21.977
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jordan Jarvis
|02:15:52.375
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha
|6
|Prestin I Raines
|02:17:28.110
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Sherco
|7
|Brandy Richards
|02:18:49.279
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:19:22.835
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|02:31:50.395
|Lascassas, TN
|KTM
|10
|Ruby Fustini
|02:34:20.179
|North Stonington, CT
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|152
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|142
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|109
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|93
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|76
|6
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|74
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|71
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|62
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|54
|10
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|52
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|156
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|147
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|112
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|84
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|81
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|78
|8
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|77
|9
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|71
|10
|Tyler Palmer
|Denver, NC
|59
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|157
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|144
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|106
|4
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|93
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|91
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|74
|7
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|42
|8
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|9
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|38
|10
|Owen Barnes
|Honesdale, PA
|30
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|158
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|132
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|129
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|97
|6
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|77
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|73
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|66
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|64
|10
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|60
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 4 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|219
|2
|Tim Gajser
|206
|3
|Romain Febvre
|174
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|164
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|142
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|141
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|131
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|118
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|88
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|82
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|213
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|187
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|148
|4
|Lucas Coenen
|147
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|139
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|131
|8
|Liam Everts
|128
|5
|Camden McLellan
|126
|9
|Rick Elzinga
|110
|10
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|101
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles