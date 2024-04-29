Round 15 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place over the weekend in Philadelphia, and as usual, there’s plenty to dissect. To help us better understand the action, we fired off questions to former pro and NBC pit reporter, Jason Thomas.

This was the first time Monster Energy AMA Supercross has raced in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. What’d you think of the venue, in terms of how it worked for supercross?

It was great! I was a little leery of how it would play out but I was pleasantly surprised. The stadium was modern, the weather cooperated, and the turnout was very strong. It was a win all the way around. I would expect to be back.

This is also the first time this dirt has been raced on. What was it like, how’d it develop, and if you were to compare it to another track, which would it be?

The dirt was tricky. It had been inside the stadium for several days (I believe Monster Jam was the weekend prior), which leads to a hard, slippery base. The jumps and berms were soft and rutty though, creating an interesting contrast. Overall, it was decent. Having some nuance to the dirt is going to always be a thing.

Some of the guys had a line that had them jumping deep into the sand section, some were going inside, while others were going around the outside. Which line do you was the best?

I liked the triple in-double into the sand line the best. It was consistent and fast. There was a fun line that Jason Anderson employed late where he would cut the very inside of the prior bowl berm and then go 2-3 into the sand. He would then maintain that momentum through the outside of the corner (breaking through the inside berm to the outside). He was making up beaucoup time on Cooper Webb in the last few laps in that section.

Take us through the crash with Jalek Swoll and Seth Hammaker. Were you surprised Swoll got that aggressive when he already had a pretty good handle on Triumph’s first podium?

It was a racing incident. I felt Jalek did a great job of explaining the incident on his Instagram. He felt he could beat Seth to the intersection point and unfortunately, he miscalculated. The move was innovative and aggressive, he just got the timing wrong. He needed to be right on Seth’s rear wheel coming out of that berm for any chance of avoiding contact. That was a tough break for both of them.