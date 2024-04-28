Walk and talk from the TV booth with Jason Weigandt, with quick appearances from James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Will Christien, Jett Lawrence, Justin Brayton, to Panera gift cards and a fan with a Death/Taxes/Chizz gonna Chizz shirt. All on the Weege Show, with Jason Weigandt reporting on the Philadelphia round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2024. Brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves! They'll make your bike hook up better. Really important on dirt like we saw in Philadelphia!