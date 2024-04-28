Watch: Philadelphia Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the 15th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Max Anstie (Honda) claimed the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the podium.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Chase Sexton (KTM) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki).
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Philadelphia Supercross.
Philadelphia Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 15 in Philadelphia | 4/27/24 | Motorsports on NBC
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #15: Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 15 - Philadelphia
Overall Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Anstie
|16:23.982
|18 Laps
|53.607
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Tom Vialle
|16:25.093
|+1.111
|53.326
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:25.713
|+1.731
|53.694
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|16:43.620
|+19.638
|54.284
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Chance Hymas
|16:49.034
|+25.052
|54.484
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21:21.385
|24 Laps
|52.252
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:26.416
|+5.031
|51.795
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:29.008
|+7.623
|52.338
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Cooper Webb
|21:32.884
|+11.499
|52.515
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|21:36.183
|+14.798
|52.688
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|158
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|143
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|124
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|121
|5
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|311
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|299
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|270
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|268
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|244