Pre-season chatter said Max Anstie was flying at the test track, and his speed led him to the early points lead in 250SX East in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Then came a tough DNF with an engine failure in Birmingham, and too many bad starts, all of which knocked Max from title contention. However, he and his Firepower Honda team never gave up, and Max finally got a good enough start in Philadelphia to make a run for the win. He was patient and made a move on Seth Hammaker to get the lead and then managed it from there. Then Jalek Swoll jumped into Hammaker in the sand, opening up a bigger lead for Anstie.

“I could hear the crowd going a little wild, but as soon as I realized that Seth wasn't behind me, I had a little gap,” said Anstie in the post-race press conference. “I started just taking safer lines. Like I went back to jumping in the whoops. I didn't send the sand as hard. I only had like three minutes left, so I was like, not too crazy. It was quite a nice race. I actually felt like it wasn't too difficult for me. If I needed to step up again, I could push it harder if I needed to, but it was tricky. It was one of those where there was a lot of little rocks and I didn't want to do something stupid, like slide out going into the first turn or even after the whoops, like that turn up the face of the finish jump. So I started, once I had a gap, to search for some easier lines. I started going outside to inside on the smooth stuff. It might have been a little slow, but it was quite easy to do. I was just trying to manage it because I didn't wanna do anything silly and I wanted that bonus check.”

While Anstie stalked Hammaker early, he had a line set up for a pass in the sand, but he wasn’t worried it wouldn’t work. Swoll eventually tried it and plowed into Hammaker. Max was patient with it. “It’s funny because I thought that was a good place to pass but it was also really sketchy,” Anstie said to Steve Matthes. “I was like, unless he makes a mistake and I’m actually alongside him, we’re gonna hit. I was not comfortable risking that. So I thought, maybe the whoops. I went outside and skimmed the whoops, that didn’t really work out because I was outside of him. I tried to square up the finish turn, almost got him but I was on the outside again. I was trying to keep an eye on Swoll behind me. If he got any closer, I needed to attack then because I didn’t want to be defending and trying to attack. I obviously had that bit of a square off thing with Seth, and the crowd was going wild because Seth is a Philly boy. It was pretty cool to be out there with him.”