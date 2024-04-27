Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to Lincoln Financial Field as we anticipate an action-packed supercross event all day long. We could see an afternoon shower around the time of the night show as we expect a cloudy day with a high of about 61° Fahrenheit.

After a wild East/West Showdown last weekend in Tennessee, we are back with just the 250SX East Region racing today joining the 450SX Class. Cameron McAdoo’s 22nd place—and zero points—saw the red plates switch hands over to Tom Vialle, who has a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan. Now, McAdoo’s supercross season is officially over due to a shoulder injury. Huge blow to McAdoo, his family, and the whole Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion Vialle is back in the driver’s seat of this championship as Deegan needs to gain some points on the #16 if he wants a shot at this title. After today, only the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown at the season finale remains.

Seth Hammaker is returning to racing for his home race, which he is super excited about. Five-time AMA Arenacross Champion Kyle Peters is racing the 250SX Class today on a #408 Honda CRF250R. Keep an eye out for the Phoenix Racing Honda rider.

The 15th round of the 450SX championship welcomes Jett Lawrence as the sole points leader entering the day. Cooper Webb sits five points back in a pivotal round here today. Will the #18 open up more of a gap or will the #2 close in on the 450SX rookie? Eli Tomac was ripping yesterday during press day as the #3 looks to close out this supercross season on a strong note. Chase Sexton did not ride press day yesterday but the #1 is in for today’s racing. Also in for today’s racing is Dylan Ferrandis, who is making his return to the starting gates for the first time since the Birmingham SX round on Mach 9.

Unfortunately, Ken Roczen is sidelined for the rest of the supercross season due to injuries from his hard crash in the whoops last week in Tennessee.

For more injury updates, read our full Philadelphia SX injury report.

And note, the 450SX Class goes first in qualifying, the heat races, and the LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first before the 450SX main event. This schedule mimics the same program we saw at the Detroit Supercross in February.

Today's night show program starts early—with opening ceremonies taking place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern and the heat races kicking off at 3 p.m. Eastern, and it will be broadcasted live on both NBC and Peacock. View the full broadcast schedule below.