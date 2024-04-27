Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Philadelphia

Race Day Feed Philadelphia

April 27, 2024 9:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to Lincoln Financial Field as we anticipate an action-packed supercross event all day long. We could see an afternoon shower around the time of the night show as we expect a cloudy day with a high of about 61° Fahrenheit.

After a wild East/West Showdown last weekend in Tennessee, we are back with just the 250SX East Region racing today joining the 450SX Class. Cameron McAdoo’s 22nd place—and zero points—saw the red plates switch hands over to Tom Vialle, who has a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan. Now, McAdoo’s supercross season is officially over due to a shoulder injury. Huge blow to McAdoo, his family, and the whole Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion Vialle is back in the driver’s seat of this championship as Deegan needs to gain some points on the #16 if he wants a shot at this title. After today, only the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown at the season finale remains.

Seth Hammaker is returning to racing for his home race, which he is super excited about. Five-time AMA Arenacross Champion Kyle Peters is racing the 250SX Class today on a #408 Honda CRF250R. Keep an eye out for the Phoenix Racing Honda rider.

The 15th round of the 450SX championship welcomes Jett Lawrence as the sole points leader entering the day. Cooper Webb sits five points back in a pivotal round here today. Will the #18 open up more of a gap or will the #2 close in on the 450SX rookie? Eli Tomac was ripping yesterday during press day as the #3 looks to close out this supercross season on a strong note. Chase Sexton did not ride press day yesterday but the #1 is in for today’s racing. Also in for today’s racing is Dylan Ferrandis, who is making his return to the starting gates for the first time since the Birmingham SX round on Mach 9.

Unfortunately, Ken Roczen is sidelined for the rest of the supercross season due to injuries from his hard crash in the whoops last week in Tennessee.

For more injury updates, read our full Philadelphia SX injury report.

And note, the 450SX Class goes first in qualifying, the heat races, and the LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first before the 450SX main event. This schedule mimics the same program we saw at the Detroit Supercross in February. 

Today's night show program starts early—with opening ceremonies taking place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern and the heat races kicking off at 3 p.m. Eastern, and it will be broadcasted live on both NBC and Peacock. View the full broadcast schedule below.

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 27 - 9:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 27 - 9:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 27 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 27 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 27 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 29 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Free Practice

450SX

Jett Lawrence topped the 450SX group A free practice session with a 53.948.

450SX group A free practice session results.
450SX group A free practice session results.

250SX

Haiden Deegan topped the 250SX free practice session with a 54.999.

250SX group A free practice session results.
250SX group A free practice session results.

First Qualifying Sessions

450SX

Addison Emory with a big slam into the wall in the first 450SX group C qualifying session. He hit a flagger, who got up quickly and seemed unfazed. Emory was helped to his feet by the Alpinestars medical crew then carted off the track. TJ Albright topped the 450SX group C first session with a 56.860 as Devin Simonson topped the 450SX group B session with a 55.419. 

Justin Hill led the 450SX group A field around on the track, but it was Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper battling for the top time. Lawrence eventually topped the qualifying session with a 52.307. Eli Tomac (52.669), Justin Cooper (52.776), Cooper Webb (52.802), and Benny Bloss (52.926) round out the top five.

Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 TJ Albright TJ Albright 10:58.237 -- 56.860 Mt Marion, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Carter Stephenson Carter Stephenson 10:34.857 +1.183 58.043 Rolla, MO United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Ronnie Stewart Ronnie Stewart 10:53.296 +1.517 58.377 Easton, PA United States GasGas MC 450F
4 Alexander Nagy Alexander Nagy 11:04.689 +1.983 58.843 Richmond, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5 Austin Cozadd Austin Cozadd 10:16.203 +2.202 59.062 Attalla, AL United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 10:22.495 -- 55.419 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Anthony Rodriguez Anthony Rodriguez 10:46.539 +0.063 55.482 Caracacus, Venezuela Venezuela KTM 450 SX-F
3 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 10:53.816 +0.633 56.052 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Anthony Bourdon Anthony Bourdon 10:17.074 +0.678 56.097 Hossegor, France France Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 11:00.165 +0.699 56.118 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 10:09.541 -- 52.307 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 10:47.376 +0.362 52.669 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 10:11.586 +0.469 52.776 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 10:44.385 +0.495 52.802 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss 10:13.422 +0.619 52.926 Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
Full Results


