Nashville may be known as Music City, but in the world of Monster Energy AMA Supercross it is starting to get a name for itself as being the race where anything can happen. Riders crash, bikes break, and red plates swap hands. In the 250SX West Region it all started when points leader, Levi Kitchen, got a bad start in the heat race then an off-track excursion, which resulted in a sixth-place finish. This led to a bad gate pick for the main and a mediocre start. In a race where anything can happen, Kitchen was then cross jumped by his own teammate (a racing incident that can happen when you don’t pull the holeshot), sending him to the ground, hard. He would get back up for 14th.

Throw in Cameron McAdoo's rough night in the 250SX East Region Championship and it was an unfortunate night for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. But the flip side is that RJ Hampshire had an outstanding night. He was the fastest in qualifying, won his heat, pulled the holeshot in the main and then rode away for the win. Coming into the night 15 points down, RJ knew he had to win, and that’s exactly what he planned to do, regardless of what happened to Kitchen.

At the post race press conference, he stated: “For me, it didn't matter, I needed to win no matter what. It might be different for Tom [Vialle], because he was close to the points lead, but I was 15 points down. So, I knew I had to win no matter what and whatever plays out behind he plays out and it just so happened that, you know, Levi had his first, actually his second time off the podium, but his first kind of bad weekend. And yet I executed my night exactly how I needed to. I mean, it's only two points and so it's not like it's much and I still need to win. I need to head into Denver and carry the same kind of confidence I had today and know I can be the guy. I felt like I lost that a little bit during that long break. So, just give myself a chance on the weekends, you know, focus on my starts like I did tonight and execute tonight.”