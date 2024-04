In Focus, takes you on a behind-the-scenes look at THOR team riders with individual stories of what makes them tick, their mindset, overcoming adversity, and everyday life. In the second episode of In Focus, we sit down with Aaron to discuss his redemption first 450SX win, his road to being pro, and raising a family and what that means to him. Cowboy up!

Also: In Focus Episode 01: Nate Thrasher