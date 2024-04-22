Video highlights from the 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This was the first (of two) East/West Showdowns featuring both 250cc divisions.

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win as he led this one wire-to-wire as Jo Shimoda (Honda) and Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki), the 250SX West Region Championship leader, and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki), 250SX East Region Championship leader, collided with one another, impacting both their main event results and the championship standings. Kitchen finished 14th, salvaging points, as McAdoo finished 22nd, completing only five laps, and scoring zero points. Now, Hampshire has the 250SX West Region points lead by two points over Kitchen and Vialle and Haiden Deegan both passed McAdoo in the 250SX East Region standings. Read updates on Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Eli Tomac (Yamaha) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Lawrence and Webb entered the 14th round tied for the points lead, but now Lawrence has sole possession of the championship lead once again.