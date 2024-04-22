Results Archive
Watch: Nashville Supercross Video Highlights & Results

April 22, 2024 1:00pm | by:
Watch: Nashville Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This was the first (of two) East/West Showdowns featuring both 250cc divisions. 

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win as he led this one wire-to-wire as Jo Shimoda (Honda) and Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki), the 250SX West Region Championship leader, and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki), 250SX East Region Championship leader, collided with one another, impacting both their main event results and the championship standings. Kitchen finished 14th, salvaging points, as McAdoo finished 22nd, completing only five laps, and scoring zero points. Now, Hampshire has the 250SX West Region points lead by two points over Kitchen and Vialle and Haiden Deegan both passed McAdoo in the 250SX East Region standings. Read updates on Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed the main event win over Eli Tomac (Yamaha) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Lawrence and Webb entered the 14th round tied for the points lead, but now Lawrence has sole possession of the championship lead once again. 

Recommended Reading

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Nashville Supercross.

Nashville

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 14 in Nashville | 4/20/24 | Motorsports on NBC

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #14: Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 14 – Nashville

Overall Results

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX Showdown Main Event

April 20, 2024
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:17.536 19 Laps 51.043 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:21.199 +3.663 51.585 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:26.927 +9.391 51.746 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
4 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 16:34.488 +16.952 51.513 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:37.844 +20.308 52.090 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Main Event

April 20, 2024
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:05.904 25 Laps 49.734 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:15.227 +9.323 49.456 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:20.625 +14.721 50.131 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:23.416 +17.512 50.449 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:33.126 +27.222 51.500 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 166
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 164
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 148
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 138
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 136
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 123
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 120
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 116
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 105
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 286
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 281
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 253
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 246
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 224
Full Standings
