Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 14 (of 17) — Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:17.536
|19 Laps
|51.043
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|16:21.199
|+3.663
|51.585
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Tom Vialle
|16:26.927
|+9.391
|51.746
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jordon Smith
|16:34.488
|+16.952
|51.513
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|16:37.844
|+20.308
|52.090
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|6
|Haiden Deegan
|16:42.629
|+25.093
|52.600
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Max Anstie
|16:45.135
|+27.599
|52.536
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Chance Hymas
|16:46.622
|+29.086
|52.379
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|16:47.283
|+29.747
|52.542
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|16:54.007
|+36.471
|52.555
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Foxborough - 450SX Main EventApril 13, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:17.431
|23 Laps
|53.013
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:18.529
|+1.098
|53.192
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:20.261
|+2.830
|53.361
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:25.391
|+7.960
|53.536
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|21:25.596
|+8.165
|53.389
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Eli Tomac
|21:40.152
|+22.721
|53.735
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:54.320
|+36.889
|54.452
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Justin Cooper
|22:11.494
|+54.063
|54.764
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Justin Hill
|22:13.162
|+55.731
|54.194
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:29.704
|22 Laps
|54.981
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|136
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|123
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|116
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|105
|6
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|94
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|89
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|88
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|84
|10
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|74
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|166
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|164
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|148
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|138
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|106
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|96
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|89
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|88
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|77
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|286
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|281
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|253
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|246
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|224
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|223
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|198
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|177
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|166
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|163
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 5 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|131
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|112
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|91
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|79
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|62
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|61
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|50
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|49
|9
|Dante Oliveira
|Hollister, CA
|49
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|46
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|131
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|117
|3
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|91
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|67
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|67
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|66
|8
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|65
|9
|Tyler Palmer
|Denver, NC
|59
|10
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|55
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|136
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|114
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|88
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|75
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|68
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|59
|7
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|8
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|42
|9
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|38
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|25
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|128
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|115
|3
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|107
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|104
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|76
|6
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|61
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|60
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|56
|9
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|52
|10
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|52
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 4 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|219
|2
|Tim Gajser
|206
|3
|Romain Febvre
|174
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|164
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|142
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|141
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|131
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|118
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|88
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|82
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|213
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|187
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|148
|4
|Lucas Coenen
|147
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|139
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|131
|8
|Liam Everts
|128
|5
|Camden McLellan
|126
|9
|Rick Elzinga
|110
|10
|Marc-Antoine Rossi
|101
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles