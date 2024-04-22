Jett found his groove, got to Tomac and found a quick opening when there were riders down in the sand.

“Kind of bit by bit just closing in on Eli and he also had a few bad runs with lappers and that stuff," Lawrence said. “Able to capitalize in the sand with some yellow flags, or well, with someone down [in the sand]. Was able to kind of get going and keep that flow going. I felt good all day and it was good to get those good laps in the main.”

Honestly, there’s not much to say about Lawrence’s ride, it was almost drama free and that’s what he needed.

“With these type of tracks and condition it’s [about] getting a smooth lap and linking all sections together,” he said. “It makes a big difference just because if you just push the front a little bit and then try stabbing it with the gas, you can spin the rear and lose so much more time. So I think I just ended up getting a pretty good flow, pretty good rhythm and it kept on hitting my marks and I felt good.”

On the other end of the scale, Cooper Webb was on the gas last weekend at Foxborough, but it wasn’t there this time.

“I think for me, honestly, I saw today from practice, I think Jett had a point to prove,” said Webb. “And he did that. You know, to me he was to me the best all day. So, and for me, I didn't really gel all day. I was just a little bit off all day. I think it's easy to look at, ‘Hey, it's four to go,' [and you must win] but you also gotta take it race by race and anything can happen as we've been seeing these last few weeks. So I think as important as it is to win, it's also important to be in the fight, especially these last ones. So I think it's just you regroup and you take it to the next weekend. I feel good on the bike, feel good with my riding. Just gotta, you know, be a little better next weekend, and, luckily with Eli, we hope maybe we can get a sandwich in there, you know, get some points [back].”