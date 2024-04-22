Results Archive
Complete A Quick Survey And Be Entered To Win One Of 29 Prizes!

April 22, 2024 4:50pm | by:
Complete A Quick Survey And Be Entered To Win One Of 29 Prizes!

On behalf of one of our OEM Partners, you're invited to participate in an exclusive survey that aims to revolutionize the Human to Off-Road Motorcycle interface.  We're reaching out to individuals like you who possess a keen eye for innovation and a passion for the industry to help this motorcycle manufacturer determine the most important features to consider for their next off-road evolution. 

To express their gratitude for your valuable insights, those who qualify and complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win one of the 29 sweepstakes prizes listed below. Please note, at this time the survey is only open to models 2018 and newer

Click here to complete the survey. 

SWEEPSTAKES PRIZES

1 x $5,000

1 x $2,500

1 x $1,000

1 x $500

25 x $100

29 Winners, $11,500 Total in Prizes!

This survey will be open for a limited time only so please complete it at your earliest convenience.

Click here for official sweepstakes rules. 

Winners will be drawn on June 15, 2024. 

TAKE SURVEY

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Y2405 Survey Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (and DC) who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. The sweepstakes starts on April 9, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on June 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, visit https://www.clarityresearch.com/y2405rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Clarity Research, P.O. Box 1316, Cedar Park, TX 78630.

