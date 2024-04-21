Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, chatting with 450 race winner Jett Lawrence but also talks about the lucky pocket square that dates back to not wearing one at Seattle. What? Just watch the video and that will make sense. Meanwhile, a bummer night for Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo. Poor Mitch Payton and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. These are the worst ways to lose. Brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction. You know the drill. Now go get them.