Nashville has become the kind of town where you enter with high hopes and plans for an electric night, but wake up the next morning feeling quite rough and wishing you could have that one back. Definitely unforgettable, though. That's unfortunately the case again for Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Nashville this year, as a night filled with more wild and unfortunate crashes dotted the evening. This was headlined in the much-anticipated 250 East/West Showdown, where Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki was making a championship comeback of sorts after years of heartbreak. Instead, the luckless team found an even more heartbreaking way to hand over the red plates, with Cameron McAdoo crashing into teammate Levi Kitchen in the second turn of the race. McAdoo was already hurting after a crash in practice which left him with a bad shoulder. That main event crash pretty much did him in, and he tried to log laps but eventually had to pull off. Kitchen got up slowly, and in last place, but valiantly fought back for 14th. But he, too, might be injured and headed to the hospital for checks.

They write country music songs about heartbreak like this.

The 450 main also featured two wild crashes. KTM reported that Chase Sexton's throttle body was cracked by a rock, which made his throttle stick, and he crashed hard on a jump, ending his night. Then Ken Roczen's shock broke just as he entered the whoops, and he got spit off the bike and thrown down hard in a violent crash. Roczen was running in second place at the time of the crash. Both he and Sexton appear to have avoided broken bones.

Through all of this, Jett Lawrence made some music of his own. His starts have been bad at the last three races and he fixed that this time with a rocket launch off the gate, but Eli Tomac got inside of him in turn one to grab the early lead. Then Tomac was on the gas! Roczen then powered through the sand section to pass Lawrence for second and the veterans took off for a bit. Eventually Roczen crashed out and Jett started putting some of the jump combinations together that Tomac and Roczen were doing. Once he did that he closed to the back of Tomac and then made a pass in the sand when Tomac went wide to avoid downed riders. Jett was then clear for his sixth main event victory of the season, and with Cooper Webb a distant third, Lawrence re takes sole possession of the series’ lead.