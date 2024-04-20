Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Nashville

Race Day Feed Nashville

April 20, 2024 10:15am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to Nissan Stadium as we anticipate an action-packed supercross event all day long. The 14th round of the 450SX championship welcomes two red plates for the first time this season as both Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb are tied for the points lead. However, only one of them will leave with the red plate. Dean Wilson makes his return to racing after fracturing his scapula (shoulder blade) at the Daytona Supercross. KTM announced Aaron Plessinger will be out for the remainder of supercross due to a fractured elbow suffered last weekend at the Foxborough SX. For more injury updates, read our full Nashville SX injury report.

  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra

The first of two East/West Showdown events of the 2024 supercross season brings both Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki points leaders—Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo—together for the first time on the same weekend. Kitchen has a 15-point lead over RJ Hampshire and a 26-point lead over Jordon Smith in the 250SX West Region Championship as McAdoo has a four-point lead over Tom Vialle and a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan in the 250SX East Region Championship. But throw in a handful of top riders and a dozen talented riders into the mix and today's points-paying main event could really make a significant swing either way in both championships. Unfortunately for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Kitchen and McAdoo are the only two healthy riders this weekend as Maximus Vohland, Austin Forkner, and now Seth Hammaker are all sidelined with respective injuries. Hammaker had a hard crash in the whoops, landing directly on his right shoulder, and despite rehabbing this week and trying to ride on Thursday, the #43 machine will not be able to race this weekend. He is hoping to return to racing next weekend at his home race, the Philadelphia Supercross.

  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra

This race is also the kickoff of the Love Moto Stop Cancer campaign benefitting the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Riders and teams have special jerseys, graphics, and helmet designs that will all be auctioned off in May where all the money raised goes directly to St. Jude patients and their families. 

Nashville Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

In terms of the track, on Friday afternoon the track was in perfect shape when the tarps were removed. One interesting aspect we will see today is a split start divided by a single jump that splits. Eleven gates are on the inside of the single then 11 gates to the outside of the single, so this could impact where riders select to lineup from come the heat race, LCQ, and points-paying main event. I believe the last time we saw a split start like this was at the 2022 Glendale Supercross. Watch to see who picks inside the single vs who picks outside the single. At that '22 Glendale event it was Eli Tomac pulling great starts from the inside more gate of the outside 11 bunch (what you would normally have as the closest spot to the outside of the "doghouse"). Track walk will begin shortly at 9:30 a.m. local time (Central time zone).

Nashville Supercross layout.
Nashville Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Evan Ferry and Triumph Racing Part Ways

Breaking news here on the morning of the Nashville Supercross: Evan Ferry and Triumph Racing have parted ways, effective immediately. Ferry was not expected to race today's Nashville SX round anyway, but when/if he returns this supercross season, he will not be aboard a Triumph TF 250-X. Read the full press release

Evan Ferry
Evan Ferry Align Media

Plessinger Signs Extension with KTM for 2025

More breaking news this morning: Aaron Plessinger has signed a contract extension through the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. Plessinger is not competing today as he is sidelined for the remainder of supercross with a fractured elbow, but the Ohio native now has a deal locked in for next year. Also in the press release was this epic photo of Roger De Coster and Ian Harrison with cowboy hats on along with Plessinger. 

Read: Aaron Plessinger Signs Extension with KTM for 2025

Aaron Plessinger with Roger De
Aaron Plessinger with Roger De "Cowboy" and Ian Harrison. KTM



