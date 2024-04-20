Main image by Mitch Kendra

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Welcome to Nissan Stadium as we anticipate an action-packed supercross event all day long. The 14th round of the 450SX championship welcomes two red plates for the first time this season as both Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb are tied for the points lead. However, only one of them will leave with the red plate. Dean Wilson makes his return to racing after fracturing his scapula (shoulder blade) at the Daytona Supercross. KTM announced Aaron Plessinger will be out for the remainder of supercross due to a fractured elbow suffered last weekend at the Foxborough SX. For more injury updates, read our full Nashville SX injury report.