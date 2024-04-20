Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule

Evan Ferry and Triumph Racing Part Ways

April 20, 2024 10:10am | by: &
Evan Ferry and Triumph Racing Part Ways

Breaking news here on the morning of the Nashville Supercross: Evan Ferry and Triumph Racing have parted ways, effective immediately. The second-generation rider signed with the race team as Triumph introduced an all-new motocross model last year and entered into the AMA Supercross and Motocross racing world—and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) series overseas as well. In his first and only race with the team, the Detroit Supercross, Ferry was forced to go to the LCQ, which he won. He did not even make it a full lap in the main event as he was one of the dozen riders collected in the massive first-turn pileup off the start of the main event, ending his night early. Ferry had yet to make a return and last week rumors of his departure from the team were floated around the paddock. Now, the news is official. Read the full press release below. 

Triumph Racing and Evan Ferry Part Ways

Triumph Racing and Evan Ferry have mutually decided to part ways with immediate effect. Triumph Racing would like to wish Evan all the best in his future endeavours.

It is with regret that Evan Ferry will no-longer race for Triumph Racing in the SuperMotocross World Championship. Evan joined the team during the creation of the global motocross project, a historic step into a new segment for Triumph, which included the development of the all-new TF 250-X. The British manufacturer has supported the 19-year-old throughout his time in the lead-up to the launch of the new US Racing team, and brought in a number of seasoned professionals as part of the programme.

Evan, an AMA Supercross rookie, lined up in what was a proud moment for Triumph and its team at the opening round of the 250SX East Championship in Detroit on February 3rd. With a tough qualifying, the young Floridian dominated the Last Chance Qualifier to make it through to the Main Event with his teammate. Evan was unlucky to be taken out in the first turn, but the young racer had already shown grit and promise in what was an exciting first event. Ahead of the second round in Arlington, Evan was ruled out with an unfortunate injury, and it was the team’s hope he would return to action as quickly as possible.

Despite the efforts of Triumph Racing to support Evan and adapt the programme for the remainder of his rookie year, including the offer of focussing on the Pro Motocross series, Evan has decided that he will step away from the team.

Everyone at Triumph Motorcycles and Triumph Racing wishes Evan all the best for his future.

