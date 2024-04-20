Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
3 on 3: Can you spell "Cianciarulo"?

April 20, 2024 12:30pm | by: &

Coty Schock, Lorenzo Locurcio, & Phil Nicoletti handle three questions at the Foxborough Supercross. The trio answers 1) Name a current New England Patriots Player. 2) If you had to bet on the winner of a motocross golf tournament, who would it be? And 3) Can you name Adam Cianciarulo's last name? Check out what the three riders had to say.

Film: Mitch Kendra
Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

