Prado vs. Bayle vs. Everts vs. Tortelli (DC)

Over in Europe the MXGP circuit visited Trentino in Italy but the results were the same as they were in Brazil, Spain, and Sardinia, as Jorge Prado extending his winning streak to four straight to start the season. This after having spent the month of January here in the U.S. on a "supercross vacation." The Spaniard was only learning the ropes of supercross as he ponders a fulltime move here, which is looking and sounding more and more like it will indeed happen in 2025. We've discussed how other Europe-based riders have done in coming over here during the off-season to race AMA Supercross, most notably Jean-Michel Bayle in 1989, when he was the reigning 125cc World Champion, Stefan Everts in '92 (also when he was 125 World Champion), and 1998 when Sebastien Tortelli came over (one year removed from his 125 world title). JMB was able to win an outdoor national and get one SX podium in '89 before he left, and Tortelli famously won the '98 season-opener at Los Angeles Coliseum. As for Everts, he cracked the top ten a couple times in '92—his finishes match up more squarely with those of Prado's in January.

So let's look at these interlopers in a different way. How did they do when they returned to the FIM World Championships? (And we're limiting this to the premier class, as Alessio Chiodi and Ken Roczen also came and did time on the AMA circuit, but they rode the 125/250 classes.)

Let's start with Bayle. The French Honda pilot actually missed the first GP to start the '89 250cc World Championships in Switzerland with an injured arm, then DNF'd the first moto he entered, which was in Sittendorf, Austria. But from there he won five straight motos to take control of the series. He would win at every other round of the series but two, his home race in France (he struggled after having re-injured his wrist) and his future home in the U.S. (he was beaten by Rick Johnson at the Unadilla race). He clinched the world title with a round to spare, then came back to America and actually added a 500 National win at the end of the season.

Everts was riding for Suzuki in 1992 and was moved up to the 250 class. Upon returning to Europe he promptly won the season opener in Valkenswaard, Holland, a sandy race in which the American contingent of Donny Schmit, Trampas Parker, Bob Moore, Mike Healey, and Micky Dymond all struggled. Everts also won the opening moto at the second round in Switzerland, but then the pack started to catch up to the then-18-year-old. He would end up injured before the fifth round in Germany and that was it for his '92 season. The '92 250cc World Champion? Donny Schmit.

Tortelli shocked the world when he won the '98 LA Coliseum SX race, then went back to Europe to take on Stefan Everts in the 250 GPs. Everts took the first two rounds, then it was the Kawasaki-mounted Tortelli's turn. An epic duel ensued, and from the fourth round through the last round, either Everts or Tortelli won every moto but one, as Germany's Pit Beirer beat them both in the Czech Republic. Toward the end of the series Everts went on an epic run, sweeping three GPs and six straight motos to take control of the series, only to have Tortelli end with a flourish, taking the last four motos to win by 8 points.

When you add it up, it's Prado who's done the best since returning to the Grand Prix circuit, with four straight MXGP wins to start 2024. He's still got a long way to go in successfully defending his title, but in all four cases—Bayle, Everts, Tortelli, and Prado—the time spent in AMA Supercross definitely helped them be ready for the FIM World Championships.

Oh, and while Prado may still have an undefeated season going, he’s the only one now, as Husqvarna rider Kay de Wolf had some bad luck in the second moto in Trentino and failed to win the overall for the first time this season. After winning the first moto with authority De Wolf got caught up in a first-turn crash in the second moto and could only work his way back up to eighth. The overall winner turned out to be KTM’s Liam Everts, who missed the start of the season with an injury but has worked his way up to seventh in the standings, though he’s 85 points behind the Dutchman De Wolf.