“There have been races where I’ve ridden better than I ever have and finished fourth,” said Cooper Webb about the high level of competition this season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Coop's not wrong. Last year after 13 rounds Eli Tomac led the standings with 292 points. This year after 13 rounds, Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence are tied with 261 points!

So many swings this year. A lot of it comes down to a healthy and ready group of riders all stealing points from each other every week. It magnifies every bad start, every small mistake. That's what led us to a tie at the top of the 450 standings. Let’s give you some examples for The List.

Anaheim 1

Webb Crashes:

Cooper Webb showed up a completely different man at Anaheim 1 compared to his Yamaha return toward the end of 2023. SMX and Paris Supercross? It wasn’t there. Anaheim 1. It was! Cooper was faster than usual in qualifying and then put it together in his heat race to beat Jett Lawrence. In the main, he and Jason Anderson kept Jett close toward the final laps, but Webb, when he usually does his best work, uncharacteristically went over the bars and crashed back to sixth. That would have been a podium night, for certain.