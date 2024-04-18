Phil Nicoletti Announces Retirement from Full-Time Racing at End of Season

Here's a press release regarding our friend Phil Nicoletti. Look for more in his Unphiltered column tomorrow!

Cochecton, NY (April 18, 2024) – Phil Nicoletti, a veteran of 18 full seasons in professional motocross and supercross, has announced his full-time racing career will conclude at the finale of the 2024 AMA season, with the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale in September. Nicoletti currently rides for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team in 250SX West Region division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and will switch to the 450 class with the team for the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SMX Playoffs. He’ll continue to put in the work this season and try to provide more memorable moments, either good or bad, in typical “Filthy” Phil fashion.

“I actually made this decision at Anaheim 1,” says Nicoletti. “I rode press day, then I called my dad and told him, ‘It’s over.’ Just a feeling I had. Main thing, I just don’t have it in me anymore to take the chances I need to during the week. It’s not even a results thing, really. On race day adrenaline takes over and I feel like I can continue to be a fifth-to-seventh guy. But this sport is so freaking gnarly, you have to push to your limit every day even in practice. I don’t want to go search for tenths [of a second] on a random Tuesday. It used to piss me off when one of the kids went faster than me but lately, I’ve found myself not giving…a care about it on some days. I’ve loved the grind, but I always said as soon as I don’t want to do that anymore, I’m outta here.”