The 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450SX
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig is working on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross and is out for the rest of supercross due to a nagging elbow injury. We have heard CC has just gotten back to riding and motocross prep has begun.
Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | Out
Ferrandis has been on the sidelines for a while dealing with a lung infection. There was hope that he’d be ready to go for Nashville, but his return has been postponed until Philadelphia.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out due to an ankle injury sustained at the season opener. He’s back on the bike and has been practicing his backflips.
Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | Out
Plessinger will miss the remainder of supercross due to a fractured elbow sustained during qualifying at Foxborough.
John Short – Banged Up | Out
Short will return to racing in Denver after being sidelined by a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying.
Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out
Tanti might be back for Denver following a thumb injury.
Dean Wilson – Scapula | In
Wilson is back on the bike after fracturing his scapula in Daytona. He’s in for Nashville.
250SX East Region
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken femur.
Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out
Ferry separated his shoulder on press day at Arlington. He hasn’t lined up since, and he won’t be lining up this weekend in Nashville.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner is recovering after a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | In
Hammaker was left with a sore shoulder after crashing last week in Foxborough, but he won’t miss any races because of it.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. To help him out, donate at Road2Recovery.
Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes is out for the immediate future as he looks to overcome a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for supercross. He sustained a concussion in Detroit, came back to racing, then realized he still wasn’t ready yet.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park dislocated his wrist in Detroit and is working on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds had surgery to repair an injured shoulder and is out for the remainder of supercross.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. More than likely he won’t be back until Pro Motocross.
Dominique Thury – Head, Neck | Out
Thury went down during practice in Foxborough and hurt his neck and head. He’s out for Nashville, and perhaps more.
250SX West Region
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley broke his arm before the start of supercross and has been out ever since. He’s looking at a return to action for Pro Motocross.
Luke Neese – Pelvis | Out
Neese crashed while practicing recently and broke his pelvis. He’s out for the time being.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland is going through a tough recovery from a dislocated hip and is out for the remainder of supercross.
Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out
Walsh is out for the season. He returned to racing in Seattle, but his team later announced he would be sidelined for the rest of the season.