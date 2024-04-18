Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Vertex Pistons, Maxxis, Plum Creek Funding, 100% and DeCal Works will take place at 11AM PST/2 PM EST and we'll talk about the new SX season with Zach Osborne, Jason Thomas and more as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. If you aren’t in front of a computer, you can listen live on your smartphone by getting the PulpMX App and clicking the “info” tab. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show.

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

GET 2024 ECU lineup is composed by three product families:

-2-Stroke CDIs

-2-Stroke EFI ECUs

-4-Stroke EFI ECUs

GET supports with these exclusive technologies some of the best teams and riders in the most important international championships.

This year Team Honda HRC USA has chosen to rely on GET with the RX1 Pro ECU, the SL1 data logger and the LC-GPA for the 250cc class, with their riders Jo Shimida and Chance Hymas, and with RPM Dash for the CRF 450 of Jett and Hunter Lawrence.

By becoming an integrated part of the racing program, GET will provide top-level support and products to fully exploit the team's potential.

GET, Revolution by Technology!

Maxxis Tires. You know that Maxxis delivers the best tires for your bike, but did you know that Maxxis also offers high-quality tires for your car, light truck, trailer, ATV, mountain bike, and much, much more? Maxxis Tires will let you hook up, pull the holeshot, and beat your competition in any terrain or conditions. Just ask the King, Jeremy McGrath. To learn more, visit Maxxis.com.

As a San Diego based company, The 100% brand has always been synonymous with American Motocross. Bedding its roots in the sport since the 80s, 100% has been linked to many iconic moments that have helped build the sport of modern motocross.

Today, as the brand's awareness grows again in Motocross you can see how the influence has crossed over into many other sports such as Downhill MTB , BMX tracks, Moto GP, MLB, Snowboarding, Skiing , and all genres of running. 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of racers and asking them the original tag line:

How much effort do you give?"

For over 30 years, DeCal Works has led the industry in quality and customer service by offering the best custom motocross graphics, plastics, seat covers, and Rider I.D. products.

DeCal Works is officially licensed with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS.

DeCal Works is a proud sponsor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Off-Road team.

Visit www.decalmx.com and use promo code PULPMX23 to receive 20% of your custom graphics.

Are you looking to purchase a home in 2024? First time buyer or Investor, Plum Creek Funding has programs to suit your needs. Already own a home, looking to pull cashout or simply lower your rate? Contact a professional with over 25 years of experience. Plum Creek Funding is licensed in CO, NV, CA. Reach out to Zach Morris today, 720-212-4685 Discount code #samesquarefootage !!!!