Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: How Cooper Did It

Exhaust Podcast How Cooper Did It

April 18, 2024 2:45pm
by:

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas got some time this week to talk to Cooper Webb and quiz him on how he approached the final stretch of the season and got the points lead back to a tie with four races to go. Also, he reveals what he's learned about Jett Lawrence's riding style, why things work so well for him with Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing, and why he always had such a tough time keeping the weight off -- he has Hashimoto's disease, which impacts the thyroid. With a lot of research and hard work, and his own special brand of grit, Webb has set up an amazing final four races in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Here's how.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand. Plus, subscribe to the magazine now for a chance to win an Intense Tazer MX All Pro E Mountain bike plus a set of Thor mountain bike gear!

