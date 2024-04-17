Racer X Films: Webb's New Approach

Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence are now tied for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross points lead, but ties for the lead happen more frequently than you'd think. It actually happened last year! Cooper Webb has closed the gap on Jett Lawrence after a reverse strategy in Foxborough: he was fast early and it was actually Chase Sexton who was fast late. What about Jett? Tomac? Roczen? The 250 class? Here are the numbers.

Edit/Narration/Production: Donnie Southers

Film: Tom Journet