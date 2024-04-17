It’s all happening! The 2024 Monster Energy SX series has been great so far even though the racing always hasn’t. Does that make sense? The fact that we’re entering four races to go and the 450SX series is tied is awesome. Although I feel for the racers and teams with the weather and dirt conditions we’ve had this year, it’s been exciting to watch most weekends.

I always like a track that’s got something only a few of the elites can do. Foxboro had that in a table over a table (made easier for the night show) and then also a 3-3-1 before the finish that was pretty big. Didn’t see many riders pull that off consistently and that’s always a cool thing in my opinion. In a year where we’ve made track changes to keep riders healthy (not the best move IMO), things like we saw in Foxboro that stand out is fun to watch.

The track, while rutty still, offered up some predictability to the riders in that it was a harder packed dirt, and they knew the rut they picked up the jump face wasn’t going to crumble on them. I liked the layout, we had some sand, a wall, some technical sections, decent whoops where you could blitz or jump and we had a lighthouse on one side of the stadium. What’s not to like?

Thought I’d look at some numbers from the Foxboro SX that interested me and see what they mean. Some of these are from MX Reference on Twitter who’s been working for Pulpmx this SX season and providing some invaluable data for the fans.

53.013

That’s Cooper Webb’s fastest lap time of the 450SX main event and he did it on lap one. Usually guys like Webb, the elites if you will, do not set their best times on lap one. They take a lap or two to find some ruts, lines that they like and then they hammer down. And they’re in such great shape that sometimes their best comes late when they need to push hard for the win. But Webb got the holeshot and then took off right away while Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence were in traffic and Ken Roczen, always fast early, was right behind him. This sprint speed was surprising from Webb, he’s usually a worker bee but man he brought the heat in Foxborough. Coop was great all day long, he qualified quickest (!) he told me after the race nothing changed but clearly the week off did him wonders. He led every lap of the main (he had led only 13 laps prior to this) and he’s tied in points with Jett for the title. What a day for Webb.