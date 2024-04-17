Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

FLY Racing Launches All-New Kinetic Helmet

April 17, 2024 8:00am | by:
FLY Racing Launches All-New Kinetic Helmet

The following press release is from Fly Racing:

FLY Racing Launches All-New Kinetic Helmet! 

Boise, ID - One of the best-selling helmets in the history of off-road motorcycling just got better! The all-new Kinetic helmet from FLY Racing has an updated look and more features than ever before. The Kinetic line is known for being the best bang-for-your-buck series in the market and this upgrade lives up to that legacy.

Kinetic Rally graphic shown in Hi-Vis/Blue/Black
Kinetic Rally graphic shown in Hi-Vis/Blue/Black Fly Racing
2024.5 Kinetic Helmet Helmet lineup
2024.5 Kinetic Helmet Helmet lineup Fly Racing

About FLY Racing

For 25 years, FLY Racing has been at the forefront of apparel and equipment design. An industry leader in motocross, street, bicycle, snow and ATV/UTV; FLY Racing is one of the most well-known brands in the powersports industry.

For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now