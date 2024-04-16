Despite being in his first year of racing the Futures program, Adams has been on a KX250 for about three years now. But learning the speed, steepness and tightness of the jumps/track, and bike setup for supercross all brought a learning curve.

“It's definitely kind of new to me,” he said on supercross bike testing. “I've never really done too much testing, you know. But I learn every time I do it, you know, and I try and give the best feedback I can, but, it's pretty new to me for that stuff. Yeah.”

And as cliché as it is, Adams is learning just how important a good start can be to an easier race.

“Yeah, so two weeks ago in St. Louis, I had a pretty bad start,” he recalled after the Foxborough round. “I had a pretty bad start going into the first turn. And, so that's just what we've been working over the past two weeks, you know, just executing the starts better. And once you get a good start, the race is a lot easier.”

Still, despite the wins, there is room for improvement.

“I think I need to work on my starts the most, you know, cause tonight I had a pretty good start, but you can't perfect at every round,” he said. “And that's one thing that I think is probably like 50 percent of the race is getting the holeshot.”

His first two wins came as a 15-year-old but the now 16-year-old is only getting better. With his success in the Futures program—and 16 total Futures qualifying points, more than enough points to earn his pro AMA Supercross—is there any plan to race pro in the immediate future?

“I don't have anything,” Adams said on plans to turn pro soon. “I keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully something comes pretty soon.”

For now, the #300 is focused on prepping for the 2024 AMA Supercross Futures Championship in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 11.