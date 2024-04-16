In the fourth and final qualifying event of the Supercross Futures season, Drew Adams claimed his third straight win at the Foxborough round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Out of a 25-rider field, 22 riders will compete in the main event, where the top five riders from will qualify for the championship finale. Adams just missed the cut-off at the first race (sixth) but his win at the next round gave him a qualifying bid for the finale. Anything after that is just more experience for the championship final and for when he does make the jump to the professional rank. But then he fought through the field in St. Louis and won again. Then, in Massachusetts he holeshot and checked out. In his first year of racing the SX Futures program, the Kawasaki rider is taking it all in and figuring it out, relatively well.
“I mean, we learn a lot every weekend, you know, something new and you can't really replicate what you do here at the track at the training facility,” Adams said. “But, we try and get the tracks broken down enough like they would here, but it's hard to replicate. So, as these rounds have went on, I've really like adapted to it a little bit more. Like A2 is a little scary. The track and learning it and stuff. But now it's starting to feel natural.”
Training with the Lawrence brothers at their compound in Florida has been great for the Tennessee native to get up to speed. Adams said he has been able to take away different learning aspects from each week, from qualifying and learning the tracks, to the racing, to going through a race day schedule, and listening to current top riders such as Adam Cianciarulo, Ken Roczen, and more.
“I mean, yeah, it's definitely a big difference,” Adams said to his growth each round. “Just because none of us have really raced supercross before, you know. Such a big improvement in between all the rounds and we just get more track time and more experience every weekend and it helps us a lot.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Drew Adams
|9:05.703
|9 Laps
|56.117
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Gavin Towers
|9:18.577
|+12.874
|58.113
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Luke Fauser
|9:28.214
|+22.511
|58.673
|Midland, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Tyler Mollet
|9:30.088
|+24.385
|59.201
|Stuart, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Cole Davies
|9:32.226
|+26.523
|57.132
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
Despite being in his first year of racing the Futures program, Adams has been on a KX250 for about three years now. But learning the speed, steepness and tightness of the jumps/track, and bike setup for supercross all brought a learning curve.
“It's definitely kind of new to me,” he said on supercross bike testing. “I've never really done too much testing, you know. But I learn every time I do it, you know, and I try and give the best feedback I can, but, it's pretty new to me for that stuff. Yeah.”
And as cliché as it is, Adams is learning just how important a good start can be to an easier race.
“Yeah, so two weeks ago in St. Louis, I had a pretty bad start,” he recalled after the Foxborough round. “I had a pretty bad start going into the first turn. And, so that's just what we've been working over the past two weeks, you know, just executing the starts better. And once you get a good start, the race is a lot easier.”
Still, despite the wins, there is room for improvement.
“I think I need to work on my starts the most, you know, cause tonight I had a pretty good start, but you can't perfect at every round,” he said. “And that's one thing that I think is probably like 50 percent of the race is getting the holeshot.”
His first two wins came as a 15-year-old but the now 16-year-old is only getting better. With his success in the Futures program—and 16 total Futures qualifying points, more than enough points to earn his pro AMA Supercross—is there any plan to race pro in the immediate future?
“I don't have anything,” Adams said on plans to turn pro soon. “I keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully something comes pretty soon.”
For now, the #300 is focused on prepping for the 2024 AMA Supercross Futures Championship in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 11.