MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Updates on Landon Gibson, Seth Hammaker, and Aaron Plessinger after Foxborough SX

April 15, 2024 4:25pm | by:
Updates on Landon Gibson, Seth Hammaker, and Aaron Plessinger after Foxborough SX

The Foxborough Supercross brought several different storylines from the night. After a weekend off, the 450SX field was back in action as the 250SX East Region returned and the 250SX Futures program completed their final qualifying event for the championship finale at Salt Lake City, Utah.

Unfortunately, Landon Gibson (250SX Futures), Seth Hammaker (250SX East Region), and Aaron Plessinger (450SX) all went down at some point throughout the day.

Landon Gibson Suffers Broken Collarbone

Gibson had a big crash in the first qualifying session that resulted in a broken collarbone, ending his day early. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna made his team and SX Futures debut at the Daytona SX round, where he crashed and was penalized one position, finishing 11th—at only 14 years old, one of the youngest competitors in the event. As a recently turned 15-year-old, he brought home a strong second-place finish at the St. Louis SX Futures round. Now, the collarbone injury will set him back some. The Salt Lake City Supercross championship finale is about a month away, so it is possible we could see Gibson compete, as he is already qualified into the final race.

Seth Hammaker Okay After Main Event Crash

After his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 got stuck in the mud in the second qualifying session, Hammaker brought home a third-place finish in his heat race. Then, the #43 was near the front off the start of the 250SX main event, right behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle. However, he went down in the whoops section, landed on his right shoulder as he stuck his arm out to brace for impact. He got up and rode to the mechanics’ area, where he was moving his shoulder and testing it some. Eventually, his mechanic jumped onto the back of his bike and they rode off through the tunnel after just completing two full laps. Watch Hammaker’s crash at the 0:41 mark in the highlights below.

The post-race Kawasaki team release said the following:

After consistent rainfall and wind swept through Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki riders McAdoo and Hammaker started the day off strong on the muddy track by qualifying second and fourth fastest overall. As the wind picked up and more unpredicted rainfall, the track became more challenging as the night progressed. Heading into the heat race, Hammaker secured a third place start, and maintained his position consistently through the race. McAdoo had a subpar start, resulting in him needing to race his way forward from the seventh position. Hammaker battled in the third and fourth position, eventually finishing third in the heat race. McAdoo progressively fought his way through the competition, soon making his way up to second place where he would finish. In the 250SX Main Event, Hammaker would secure a second place start until a mistake in the whoops sent him off the bike. Hammaker slowly remounted, but suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to continue the remainder of the race. McAdoo would have another subpar start, with another seventh place around the first turn. McAdoo would eventually battle his way into the Top 3, overtaking second by halfway. With the leader in sight and the points championship on his mind, McAdoo would maintain his pace and finish second overall, extending his points lead.

Seth Hammaker: “I started off the weekend strong in qualifying and the heat race and felt really good about the night despite my few falls and mud-bogging moment earlier in the day. I had great starts and felt good until I got sideways in the whoops and went down straight on my shoulder. I didn’t dislocate it, but it felt really sore and weak so we decided to end the race early to prevent anything worse happening. We have the speed, I just need to stop making these small mistakes. Now we need to get ready for the East/West Showdown!”

Next weekend’s Nashville Supercross is the first of two East/West Showdowns as only three rounds remain in the 250SX East Region Championship. After six rounds, Hammaker sits eighth in the standings, highlighted by two third-place finishes.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 120
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 107
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 105
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 95
6Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 86
7Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 79
8Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 72
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 72
10Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 70
Full Standings

Aaron Plessinger to Undergo Tests on Elbow

Plessinger went down in the free practice session, which ultimately ended his day early. He posted on Instagram:

“Not the news I wanted to report tonight. I won’t be racing after a practice crash in session one. Tweaked my elbow and not feeling comfortable enough to race. Bummed for the team with all the hard work they put in and sorry to all the fans that came out to watch me race.”

The Ohio native was in the pits with a soft wrap on his arm, signing autographs for fans and posing for photos ahead of opening ceremonies. He is expected to undergo an evaluation this week. After 13 rounds, Plessinger sits seventh in the championship.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 261
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 261
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 246
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 231
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 222
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 206
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 198
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 161
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 149
10Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 148
Full Standings
