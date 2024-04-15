On Friday before the Seattle Supercross, I spoke with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager Jeremy Coker. His team, although loaded with a pair of two-time Monster Energy Supercross Champions, was on the ropes. Jett Lawrence was on a three-race win streak and Coker knew what he was dealing with. Beating Jett Lawrence was going to be tough! The plan, from that point on, was to forget trying to become the fastest guys and go on a huge win streak based on pure speed. The plan now was for his guys, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, to stay up front as often as possible so they could maximize points. If the kid faltered, at least they would be in position to take advantage.

“No one knows more than us that anything can happen,” said Coker. Just last year, his team pretty much had the title sewn up until Tomac tore his Achilles tendon in the next-to last round.

Coker’s plan has now played out perfectly. In Seattle, Jett was probably faster than at any point all season, but a mis-timed pass attempt on Webb cost him a shot at the win. Then came drama at the next Triple Crown round in St. Louis due to a red cross penalty and then a nearly head-on collision with Justin Barcia. Then Webb showed up faster than ever for Foxborough, but Jett still had answers by outdueling him in their heat race. In the main, though, Jett spun off the start and found himself buried. He could only get fifth. That start changed it all. Webb took full advantage to win again, and just like that Coker’s plan had come to fruition: Webb has gone 1-2-1 while Lawrence has gone 3-8-5 and now his 21-point lead is gone completely.

“This was not the end result we were looking for tonight,” said Jett Lawrence in a Honda HRC statement. “The bike felt great, and my riding felt awesome—I just couldn’t link it with a start. I got a good jump, just slipped on a harder spot about 20 feet out. Unfortunately, in this class it’s game over without a good start. That’s a shame because I felt like I could be up front this weekend. We’ll move on to next weekend.”