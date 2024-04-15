Haiden Deegan would love to position himself as the next phenom of the sport, and phenoms are usually known for starts, sprints, and speed. Deegan, though, put together a strong rookie season last year through grit and consistency. We didn’t see a ton of holeshots, fast qualifying laps, or anything like that from Deegan last year, but we also didn’t see the huge crashes or big fades that sometimes come along with youth.

Deegan surely wanted to go next level in 2024 but his early Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign was slowed with an off-season wrist injury (likely a broken wrist, but the Deegans were not admitting to that) and then the race results have been all over the map since then. There was a win in Arlington after Austin Forkner crashed out, but there was also big crashes, bad starts, some run ins and incidents…the Deegans might be part of the drama trade on YouTube, but at the races everything would be served better by a night that was a little more boring, actually. Finally, at Foxborough, Danger Boy delivered. He holeshot the main and went wire-to-wire to secure the win. It was something he needed, badly.

“I pulled the holeshot, which I was like, ‘Dude, this this is what I need. If I can get out front, then I can ride my own race,’” he said in the press conference. “I just got out front and I just laid down like a couple of sprint laps and then got a good gap where it was like, obviously, Cameron [McAdoo] wasn't able to get me. I was able to hold that gap and just managed it. And that's what I feel like is the best thing to do in this 250 class is try to get out front, obviously early sprint and then just manage. And that's what I feel like I did pretty well. This track is very mistake prone. Like the heat race, I made a mistake. With the slick [dirt] and slide outs. Just to be no mistake free and right up front was what I was focused on, and we were able to do it.”