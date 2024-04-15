11 Motorcycles Stolen from Phoenix Racing Shop in North Carolina

ATTENTION: The Phoenix Racing showroom/race shop was a victim of breaking and entering and robbery last night in Salisbury, NC. At approximately 3:45am the following were stolen from the showroom: Two number 42 Honda CRF450r Loretta Lynn race bikes, six number 1 Honda CRF250r Arenacross bikes, one number 99 Honda CRF250r US Sprint Enduro bike, one number 11 Honda CRF450r Moose display bike (black), one number 140 Honda CRF250r rookie of the year SX bike. If you have ANY INFORMATION please call 980-371-4775. Please share and pass along this information.