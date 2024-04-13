Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! After a weekend off, we are back in action for another supercross race day! At Gillette Stadium, we are back outside for round 13 (round 13 of 450SX, round six of 250SX East Region) and our final Supercross Futures qualifying event of the season.

After last racing March 16, the 250SX East Region returns as the featured 250cc division today. Enter Cameron McAdoo, who will have the red plates on his Kawasaki KX250 for the first time this season (and first time since 2022 Daytona SX). The #63 has a two-point lead over KTM’s Tom Vialle and a nine-point lead over GasGas’ Pierce Brown with Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan lurking 16 points down. We have seen four different race winners so far in this division—Austin Forkner, Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle (two wins), and McAdoo—and of the current field, a currently-sidelined Forkner is the only winner at this venue (2022).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence remains in the points lead, although Cooper Webb has cut the #18’s lead from 23 points to 16 points to now only eight points. With five rounds remaining, how will Jettson respond this weekend? Could Webb cut the gap to less than five points by the end of the night? Eli Tomac picked up his first win of the season at the last race. Are there more wins to come for ET3? What about the 450SX winner the last time the circuit visited Gillette Stadium—Jason Anderson. The #21 does not have a win yet in 2024 and could make for a seventh different winner if he does claim a win at one of the final five rounds.

Related: Foxborough Supercross Injury Report