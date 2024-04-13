Main image by Mitch Kendra
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! After a weekend off, we are back in action for another supercross race day! At Gillette Stadium, we are back outside for round 13 (round 13 of 450SX, round six of 250SX East Region) and our final Supercross Futures qualifying event of the season.
After last racing March 16, the 250SX East Region returns as the featured 250cc division today. Enter Cameron McAdoo, who will have the red plates on his Kawasaki KX250 for the first time this season (and first time since 2022 Daytona SX). The #63 has a two-point lead over KTM’s Tom Vialle and a nine-point lead over GasGas’ Pierce Brown with Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan lurking 16 points down. We have seen four different race winners so far in this division—Austin Forkner, Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle (two wins), and McAdoo—and of the current field, a currently-sidelined Forkner is the only winner at this venue (2022).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence remains in the points lead, although Cooper Webb has cut the #18’s lead from 23 points to 16 points to now only eight points. With five rounds remaining, how will Jettson respond this weekend? Could Webb cut the gap to less than five points by the end of the night? Eli Tomac picked up his first win of the season at the last race. Are there more wins to come for ET3? What about the 450SX winner the last time the circuit visited Gillette Stadium—Jason Anderson. The #21 does not have a win yet in 2024 and could make for a seventh different winner if he does claim a win at one of the final five rounds.
Related: Foxborough Supercross Injury Report
One note in the 250SX class today: Casey Cochran is making his 250SX East Region debut. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider got his AMA Supercross license after racing the Daytona (third) and St. Louis (seventh) SX Futures events and he is now set to make the jump to the big stage today.
And in terms of Supercross Futures, we will see our fourth and final qualifying event of the season as riders look to claim a spot in the championship finale set for Salt Lake City, Utah. Although there are no championship standings and no race wins really matter in this class until the championship finale, Kawasaki’s Drew Adams has two wins on the season as GasGas’ Cole Davies has a win as well.
For today’s full broadcast/streaming schedule, check out the start times below for the Race Day Live qualifying show and tonight’s main program. Bikes will be on around 11:30 a.m. local time (Eastern).
- Supercross
FoxboroughSupercross Futures
Live Now
Free Practice
250SX Futures
After Cole Davies was leading the field for most of the session, Mark Fineis jumped to P1 on the eighth lap with a 59.358.
250SX
Supercross rookies Casey Cochran (59.677) and Crockett Myers (1:02.220) topped the 250SX group C free practice in their first AMA Supercross practice session.