Adamo (MX2) and Febvre (MXGP) Claim MXGP of Trentino Qualifying Race Wins

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

RAM QUALIFYING RACES

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERS STRUGGLE AS ADAMO AND FEBVRE TAKE RAM QUALIFYING WINS!

PIETRAMURATA (Trentino) – The sun shone again for MXGP in the beautiful setting of the Garda mountains for round four, the MXGP of Trentino, and in front of the natural hillsides that were already crammed full of fans, the RAM Qualifying Race wins were taken by new riders for this season! Romain Febvre was victorious in MXGP for the Kawasaki Racing Team, with the MX2 battle being won by home favourite Andrea Adamo as he fended off a late charge from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Liam Everts to send the Italian fans home in a very happy mood!

MXGP

Featuring a beautiful retrospective white, pink, and purple livery for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team this weekend, Calvin Vlaanderen topped the time sheets in Free Practice. His speed would carry into Time Practice where he grabbed third position behind Febvre in 2nd. The Frenchman’s late run brought him to within 0.816 seconds of the lead. However, with a mid-session surge that put him 1.8 seconds clear at the time, Jorge Prado once more took the first gate pick for the afternoon race and looked tough to beat for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing.

As with last week, it was a green bike firing into the lead from the gate as Febvre took the holeshot this time, with Prado and Fantic Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff in hot pursuit! Valentin Guillod was up in 4th early on the Ship-to-Cycle Honda but crashed dramatically after being passed by Team HRC’s Tim Gajser! The Slovenian pleased his many fans present by then moving past the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings.

After a fall in last year’s RAM Qualifying Race at this circuit, Prado had further issues in 2024! Losing the seat from his machine over the finish line jump, he had to do a full lap stood on the pegs and lost positions dramatically before pulling into the pits where his technicians did their work quickly!

At around half-distance, Gajser managed to leap over Coldenhoff’s head as the Dutchman couldn’t clear the big uphill triple jump after turn two, but the Fantic man held Herlings back to claim his best finish of the year so far in third.

With Prado losing his seat for a second time on the final lap, after working his way back to 17th position, it means that his championship lead over Gajser is more than halved, from 17 down to just 8 points! Febvre’s win, a repeat of the result here last year, pulls the Frenchman into 3rd ahead of Herlings and now lies 41 behind the Spaniard, who will surely look for redemption in Sunday’s main Grand Prix races – not to be missed!

Romain Febvre: "I felt good with a good start too. It’s so important and what we need because on some track we match the speed. Time practice was really close and I knew I had to get a good start. In the end we made it! I made a good gap and how they say I controlled the race. I’m happy and we mark some good points so let’s go for tomorrow!"