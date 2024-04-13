Results Archive
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250SX West Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Live Now
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Trentino
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: Foxborough

April 13, 2024 6:30am

Back East

With all the craziness that’s been happening the last few races, you may have forgotten just how tight things are in the 250SX East Region, which has been on break for a few weeks. Well, buckle up, because the Foxborough round is going to a crucial round in the battle for the championship. Cameron McAdoo currently holds the red plate, but only by a mere two points over Tom Vialle, whose supercross skills seem to have improved dramatically in 2024. Don't count out the likes of Haiden Deegan and Pierce Brown, who are still in the hunt, too. (More on that below.) No matter what happens, one of these two is going to leave Foxborough happier than the other. -Aaron Hansel

Now or Never

Pierce Brown is having a great year. He’s avoided the big mistakes and crashes that’ve cost him dearly in the past, and he’s been incredibly consistent, going 5-5-5-4-4 so far. He’s also third in the points, 11 back of McAdoo. All of this is fantastic for Brown, and he should be proud of what he’s accomplished so far in 2024. However, his starts have been horrible and are preventing him from batting for wins and podiums. And with the gap to first starting to gradually grow, he’s going to need to finish ahead of McAdoo and Vialle if he wants to keep his championship hopes alive and well. We’ll see what happens if Brown can get out of the gate well in Foxborough. -Hansel

Collarbone Coty

Coty Schock has been a revelation this season. His worst finish has been eighth, and he’s finished as high as fourth. Perhaps even more impressive, and even perplexing, are the reports of his broken collarbone. After Haiden Deegan sent him over a berm in Birmingham, Schock’s already cracked collarbone was promoted to fully fractured status. In fact, he was initially listed as not being able to race the following week in Indianapolis, but then somehow finished fifth! How much better is he going to be now that he’s had a few weeks to rest and recuperate? -Hansel

Mercurial Season

Things have been up and down for Deegan so far in 2024. He was 16th at the first 250SX East Region round (as a part of the first turn crash), then came back a week later and won the overall. Since then, he’s gone 4-9-3, and has had some disagreements here and there with other riders. He’s also a big part of the reason why the AMA is now imposing fines for flipping people off. Even his post-race press conference demeanor has fluctuated wildly. Which Deegan will we get in Foxborough? -Hansel

  • Supercross

    Foxborough

     Supercross Futures
    Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 13 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 13 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 13 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      April 13 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 15 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Foxborough Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Back on Top

With the first half of the season, and then some, elapsing without Eli Tomac getting a win, the question of whether or not he was going to light the fires at all in 2024 was starting to get asked pretty frequently. When he went 7-7-6 in Birmingham, Indianapolis, and Seattle, it sure seemed like there was a strong possibility he wouldn’t. Then Tomac, who's since admitted he’d been dealing with an ankle injury, went out and won the Triple Crown in St. Louis! Now that he’s finally got that first win out of the way, will more follow? -Hansel

Attack Mode

Cooper Webb made up a lot of ground on Jett Lawrence in St. Louis after Lawrence found himself on the wrong side of Justin Barcia and was thrown to the ground. Before that, Webb trailed Lawrence by 16 points, but now that gap is represented by just eight points. If there’s one guy you don’t want to let hang around, it’s Webb. These are the types of situations in which his stubborn and determined mindset serve him extremely well, and if Lawrence gives up even more points to Webb in Foxborough, he could have a very unwelcome situation to deal with down the homestretch of this season. -Hansel

Cooper Webb is NOT the guy you want to have right on your rear fender during a race or in the championship standings. He will always fight to the end.
Cooper Webb is NOT the guy you want to have right on your rear fender during a race or in the championship standings. He will always fight to the end. Align Media

Podium Hunter

After starting the season with a DNQ, Hunter Lawrence put in a great night in St. Louis to end up third overall, his first career 450SX podium. And you can save the, “He benefitted from penalties,” talk for your mom. A podium is a podium! Can the rookie get another one in Foxborough? -Hansel

Refresh

Last weekend the series took its first weekend off since February, giving the 450 riders a much-needed break. By this point in the season half of the riders, if not most, are dealing with nagging injuries. Eli Tomac (ankle), Hunter Lawrence (scapula), Chase Sexton (hand), and even Jett Lawrence who got banged up in St. Louis with his run in with Justin Barcia. It will be interesting to see who will benefit the most from a little R&R. -Sarah Whitmore

Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton Align Media

Boos for Bam Bam

Perhaps the person who could benefit from the weekend off the most will be Justin Barcia, taking advantage of fans’ short-term memory. Even though his run in with Jett Lawrence was accidental, and he apologized afterwards, some fans can become very vocal when their rider gets knocked down. Still, if any rider can ignore negative attention, it's Barcia, and St. Louis was his second-best finish of the year. Can he back it up this weekend? -Whitmore

History Repeating

The last time Monster Energy AMA Supercross went to Foxborough, Jason Anderson took home the win over Chase Sexton. Some riders find themselves winning in certain cities more so than others, whether it be the dirt, atmosphere or whatever. Now that Eli Tomac got a win, Anderson is the last of the pack of front runners to not win this season. Can he get it done this weekend? -Whitmore

Feld Motor Sports
