450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Alpinestars Releases 2024 Limited Edition Imperial Collection

April 12, 2024 12:00pm | by:
The following press release is from Alpinestars:

The 2024 Limited Edition Imperial Collection featuring Jason Anderson

This weekend, fans at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, and in Trentino, Italy, will see Alpinestars unveil the new Limited Edition “Imperial” Collection for Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Round 4 of the MXGP World Motocross Championship. 

Inspired by the Californian surf and skate lifestyle, the “Imperial” collection features Techstar gear and matching Tech 7 boots in a dizzying array of colors made to stand out no matter where you’re riding. Debuted exclusively by Jason Anderson in the US, well known for his style both on and off the track, and the Red Bull Factory KTM team in Europe, including Jeffrey Herlings, Liam Everts, and Sacha Coenen, the “Imperial” gear is going to be a standout that will be hard to miss in both Foxborough and Trentino this weekend.

The new collection showcases sun-drenched lilac, purple, ice green, and orange shell hues, blending the timeless elegance of the coast with the carefree attitude of California's 70’s beachside lifestyle. Just as these athletes stand as icons of sporting excellence around the world, the “Imperial” kit embodies the dynamic synergy of surf and skate coastal cultures, celebrating the diverse spirit and excitement of sport. Motocross and Supercross enthusiasts alike will find themselves with yet another chance to don the looks of some of their favorite racers with the all-new Limited Edition “Imperial” gear and boots.

