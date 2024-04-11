Now this: I would WAY WAY WAY rather see a WMX race than watch an electric dirt bike class. That’s my own personal opinion. Do the women go as fast as the men? No. But their battles and intensity are just as high so I’m an advocate of it. But if that does come to fruition, the women need to show up. They need to show up and show there is a market for them, especially if they get put on days when the motocross nationals have the combines races.

-Phil

Phil,

In the Triple Crowns, what do you think about having to make the most dangerous lap (the first lap) of supercross three times for the same money and points? Second, do you think a three-race format works? It seems to me that 90 percent of the third race is just managing the race in a position that gets you the overall.

-Tim

I like the Triple Crown. I do. It’s different and makes for a different strategy. The biggest thing I don’t agree with is Olympic scoring. I think each main should pay points. I really do. Because there is so much unpredictability that it would truly change the outcome of the season points. That way it would make the championship guys really fight for every point in every main. Like you said, some guys just ride for their position in the third race. Plus it seems a bit more rewarding that way. That’s just how I feel. Orrrrrr, if you for sweep all three races in a triple crown, you get rewarded a few extra championship points. To me that is extremely fair. To 3 for 3 in one night in supercross and only get 25 points is kind of mental. If you sweep, you get an extra 3 or 5 points added onto the championship. That’s some good incentive. But the Triple Crown is good. I’m a fan of them.