The first northeastern round of the series awaits as Monster Energy AMA Supercross resumes. Foxborough, Massachusetts, is home to Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots. The first of five outdoor venues to end the series, weather will be the overarching worry as we march towards Salt Lake City, Utah. The race itself has historically been a good one, albeit nippy. Spring weather can be a bit schizophrenic in this part of the world so I’m expecting several seasons to occur before noon. The main worry is of course rain, which has been a prevalent theme in 2024. Let’s hope mother nature cooperates on Saturday and we get a good old-fashioned barnburner. The points have tightened significantly in recent weeks and the tension has ramped to match. Everyone has had a weekend off to reflect and recover; it’s time to sprint to the finish.
The start in Foxborough is a long one and bends into a 180 left. The long, wide first corner brings riders to a sideline rhythm, making that holeshot oh-so-valuable. Putting together rhythms right off the start is a huge bonus when a clear track is in the cards.
If riders can triple on-step off-and then execute a 3-1 into the next bowl berm, I think that will be the fastest route. Watch for Friday rains to wreak havoc on putting these big rhythms together, though.
The next rhythm will be a tough ask and risky but if executed, the 3-3-1 will be impossible to one-up. The difficult part will be in the second triple as it is over a higher five-footer and the landing is met by a sharp three-footer before entering the next corner. All of that means riders will need to be precise or things could get very dicey, very quickly.
A bowl berm slingshots riders into the finish line jump and into a 180 left. Riders will cut across the start straight diagonally and into a tight right hand 180. A standard supercross triple is the only obstacle on this short chute before another 180 that leads riders down the opposite sideline section.
A 3-5-3 triple is immediately up next and will set riders up to carry speed into the only set of whoops for Foxborough. With the “nine whoop rule” in effect, look for a 3-3-3 plan to be enacted by main event time.
A bowl berm meets the end of the whoops and fires into a quick on-off and another 180. These quick chutes are very difficult for passing but it’s possible that the multitude of 180’s will allow for some aggressive moves.
An awkward bend cuts through the first corner but instead of bending left like the first corner flow, this section of the race track will bend back right and then left into the far end of the stadium. This width-of-the-stadium section is a sand pit. The tough part is that the inside in the before and after of the sand should be inside dominant and create a very one-lined pathway.
The aforementioned exit of the sand brings riders back onto the first corner and into the initial rhythm section for lap two.
FoxboroughSupercross Futures
Saturday, April 13
Who’s Hot
Eli Tomac won his first race of the season and will try to carry that momentum into Foxborough. The pressure relief from that win had to be indescribable.
Cooper Webb has cut the points lead to eight with five rounds to go. The longer he can stay close, the better his odds become of winning his third Monster Energy Supercross title.
Hunter Lawrence got on the podium for the first time in his 450 career. Sure, there was chaos with penalties and Jett Lawrence/Justin Barcia but the check still cashed.
Cameron McAdoo comes into Foxborough with the red plate and a boat load of confidence.
Who’s Not
Jett Lawrence shouldn’t be in this category, but he’s faced some adversity as of late. How he handles the ebb and flow will speak volumes.
Haiden Deegan sits 18 points from the lead but should be back to full strength now. He will need to get red hot down the stretch.
Jason Anderson hasn’t had the fire we saw earlier in the season. Head-scratcher for where the intensity went.
Bold Predictions
Instead of the leader lights on the front of the motorcycle, Honda HRC puts blinker lights on the rear of Jett’s 450 to signal his intent.
Medic flags have been replaced by flares, smoke bombs, and an ear-piercing siren.
Oddsmaker's battle on who will have wins by the end of 2024 between Jett Lawrence and the New England Patriots.
My Picks
250
Haiden Deegan
Cam Mc
Tommy V
450
Jettson
Eli
Coop